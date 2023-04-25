Watch: 'If the reaction can sum it up' - Warner roars in front of SRH fans after DC's close win

The visiting captain had the most animated celebration reserved for the game against his former franchise as if there was a point to be proven for his yet-controversial ouster.

David Warner's post-win celebrations on Monday (April 24) night felt deeply passionate as he was seen roaring in front of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans and the team's dugout after he led Delhi Capitals (DC) to a close-fought victory in IPL 2023.

The moment Delhi completed what was only their second win of the league stage in seven matches, thwarting early exit from the playoffs race for now, fielding in the deep, Warner began the most animated of celebrations and hurled abuses towards thin air.

The remarks and the celebrations were seemingly intended towards the SRH set-up, which parted ways with who was once the favourite star icon of the franchise at the close of IPL 2021.

In a controversial episode, SRH released their leading run-getter and successful captain, who led the team to their only title in IPL 2016 after he underwent a dip in his scoring that season.

David Warner's animated celebrations after DC beat SRH

On the outside, hence, it felt that David Warner would have a point to prove to the think-tank and ownership group on the other side prior to the visit to Hyderabad to play his former franchise. That point stood proven after Delhi managed to keep their playoffs hope alive with an important seven-run win.

With 13 runs required off the last six balls, pacer Mukesh Kumar managed to withstand the final over's pressure and gave away just five runs to help DC achieve a critical victory. The last ball saw SRH lower-order batter Marco Jansen only managing to hit Kumar's pinpoint yorker to mid-off for a single.

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj apologizes to Mahipal Lomror after losing cool during clash against Rajasthan Royals

That was a moment of relief for the Bengal pacer but one of real ecstasy for his captain Warner, who was absolutely jubilant about it and was seen expressing his emotions without any hesitation as if to rub it in the SRH camp.

If @davidwarner31's reaction can sum it up... 😀 👌@DelhiCapitals register their 2⃣nd win on the bounce as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ia1GLIX1Py #TATAIPL | #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/OgRDw2XXWM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2023



In a low-scoring game, Warner had earlier compiled a crucial run-a-ball 20 at the top of the order before thirties from Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) allowed DC to post a competitive 144/9 in 20 overs. Later, on Axar, the allrounder, shined for his side via a spell of 2/21 off his 4 overs and played a big role in keeping SRH down to 137/6.