MI vs GT DLS Par Score: Where Gujarat Titans Need To Be If Mumbai Rain Stops Play in IPL 2025 Match Today

Rain has interrupted the Gujarat Titans’ chase against Mumbai Indians, and the MI vs GT DLS par scores are now in focus as we approach the cut-off time for a possible shortened match at the Wankhede Stadium.

As per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Gujarat Titans would need to chase a revised target of 156. The par score for every over — depending on how many wickets they have lost — will be used to determine the outcome if rain does not allow the match to resume fully.

The DLS par score table becomes crucial to understanding where GT must stand in case of a shortened match or a result based on rain interruption. With rain around at the Wankhede this helps Gujarat Titans stay ahead of the DLS target to win the chase.

MI or GT? Who is Ahead on DLS?

Covers have come on with Gujarat Titans at 107/2 in 14 overs in the run chase. The DLS par score for two wickets lost at the end of 14 overs is 99, so Gujarat Titans are ahead on MI vs GT DLS par score and will win if match doesn’t proceed.

What is the DLS Par Score?

In rain-affected matches, the DLS method adjusts targets based on remaining overs and wickets. If the match is halted permanently and the chasing side has batted for at least 5 overs, a result is declared based on whether the team is above or below the DLS par score.

For example:

If GT has faced 5 overs and lost 2 wickets , they must be at at least 38 runs to be par .

, they must be at to be . At 10 overs and 4 wickets down , they need to have scored 77 runs or more.

, they need to have scored or more. At 15 overs with 6 wickets down, the MI vs GT DLS par score of around 128 would be expected for Gujarat.

The more wickets a team loses, the lower their resources — and the higher the par score becomes per run.

Full MI vs GT DLS Par Score table

Here is a look at the ball by ball MI vs GT DLS par score for Gujarat Titans to keep track of.

Overs Bowled Overs Remaining 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 20 0 6 15 25 38 56 77 102 128 147 0.1 19.5 1 7 15 26 39 56 77 102 128 147 0.2 19.4 2 8 16 26 39 56 77 102 128 147 0.3 19.3 3 9 17 27 40 56 77 102 128 147 0.4 19.2 4 10 18 27 40 57 78 102 128 147 0.5 19.1 5 11 18 28 41 57 78 102 128 147 1 19 6 11 19 29 41 57 78 102 128 147 1.1 18.5 7 12 20 29 42 58 78 103 128 147 1.2 18.4 8 13 21 30 42 58 78 103 128 147 1.3 18.3 9 14 21 31 43 58 78 103 128 147 1.4 18.2 9 15 22 31 43 59 79 103 128 147 1.5 18.1 10 16 23 32 44 59 79 103 128 147 2 18 11 17 24 33 44 60 79 103 128 147 2.1 17.5 12 18 25 33 45 60 79 103 128 147 2.2 17.4 13 19 25 34 45 60 79 103 128 147 2.3 17.3 14 20 26 35 46 61 80 103 128 147 2.4 17.2 15 20 27 35 47 61 80 103 128 147 2.5 17.1 16 21 28 36 47 61 80 103 128 147 3 17 17 22 29 37 48 62 80 103 128 147 3.1 16.5 18 23 30 38 48 62 80 103 128 147 3.2 16.4 19 24 30 38 49 63 81 103 128 147 3.3 16.3 20 25 31 39 49 63 81 103 128 147 3.4 16.2 22 26 32 40 50 63 81 103 128 147 3.5 16.1 23 27 33 41 51 64 81 103 128 147 4 16 24 28 34 41 51 64 82 103 128 147 4.1 15.5 25 29 35 42 52 65 82 104 128 147 4.2 15.4 26 30 36 43 52 65 82 104 128 147 4.3 15.3 27 31 36 44 53 66 82 104 128 147 4.4 15.2 28 32 37 44 54 66 83 104 128 147 4.5 15.1 29 33 38 45 54 67 83 104 128 147 5 15 30 34 39 46 55 67 83 104 128 147 5.1 14.5 31 35 40 47 56 68 83 104 128 147 5.2 14.4 32 36 41 48 56 68 84 104 128 147 5.3 14.3 33 37 42 48 57 68 84 104 128 147 5.4 14.2 34 38 43 49 58 69 84 104 128 147 5.5 14.1 35 39 44 50 58 69 85 104 128 147 6 14 37 40 45 51 59 70 85 105 128 147 6.1 13.5 38 41 46 52 60 70 85 105 128 147 6.2 13.4 39 42 47 53 60 71 86 105 128 147 6.3 13.3 40 43 48 53 61 72 86 105 128 147 6.4 13.2 41 44 49 54 62 72 86 105 128 147 6.5 13.1 42 45 50 55 63 73 87 105 128 147 7 13 43 46 51 56 63 73 87 105 128 147 7.1 12.5 44 48 52 57 64 74 87 105 128 147 7.2 12.4 46 49 53 58 65 74 88 106 128 147 7.3 12.3 47 50 54 59 66 75 88 106 128 147 7.4 12.2 48 51 55 60 66 75 88 106 128 147 7.5 12.1 49 52 56 60 67 76 89 106 128 147 8 12 50 53 57 61 68 77 89 106 128 147 8.1 11.5 51 54 58 62 69 77 89 106 128 147 8.2 11.4 53 55 59 63 69 78 90 107 128 147 8.3 11.3 54 56 60 64 70 79 90 107 128 147 8.4 11.2 55 58 61 65 71 79 91 107 128 147 8.5 11.1 56 59 62 66 72 80 91 107 128 147 9 11 58 60 63 67 73 81 92 107 128 147 9.1 10.5 59 61 64 68 74 81 92 108 128 147 9.2 10.4 60 62 65 69 74 82 93 108 128 147 9.3 10.3 61 63 66 70 75 83 93 108 128 147 9.4 10.2 62 65 67 71 76 83 93 108 128 147 9.5 10.1 64 66 68 72 77 84 94 108 128 147 10 10 65 67 70 73 78 85 94 109 128 147 10.1 9.5 66 68 71 74 79 85 95 109 128 147 10.2 9.4 67 69 72 75 80 86 95 109 128 147 10.3 9.3 69 71 73 76 81 87 96 109 128 147 10.4 9.2 70 72 74 77 82 88 97 110 128 147 10.5 9.1 71 73 75 78 83 88 97 110 128 147 11 9 73 74 76 79 83 89 98 110 128 147 11.1 8.5 74 76 78 81 84 90 98 111 128 147 11.2 8.4 75 77 79 82 85 91 99 111 128 147 11.3 8.3 77 78 80 83 86 92 99 111 129 147 11.4 8.2 78 79 81 84 87 93 100 112 129 147 11.5 8.1 79 81 82 85 88 93 101 112 129 147 12 8 81 82 84 86 89 94 101 112 129 147 12.1 7.5 82 83 85 87 89 94 101 112 128 146 12.2 7.4 83 85 86 88 91 95 102 112 128 146 12.3 7.3 85 86 87 90 93 97 103 113 129 147 12.4 7.2 86 87 89 91 94 98 104 114 129 147 12.5 7.1 87 89 90 92 95 99 105 114 129 147 13 7 89 90 91 93 96 100 105 115 129 147 13.1 6.5 90 91 93 94 96 100 105 114 128 146 13.2 6.4 92 93 94 96 97 101 106 115 129 146 13.3 6.3 93 94 95 97 99 103 108 116 130 147 13.4 6.2 94 95 96 98 100 104 109 117 130 147 13.5 6.1 96 97 98 99 101 105 109 117 130 147 14 6 97 98 99 101 103 106 110 118 130 147 14.1 5.5 99 99 100 102 103 106 110 117 129 146 14.2 5.4 100 101 102 103 104 107 111 118 130 146 14.3 5.3 102 102 103 104 106 109 113 119 131 147 14.4 5.2 103 104 105 106 107 110 114 120 131 147 14.5 5.1 105 105 106 107 109 111 114 120 131 147 15 5 106 107 107 108 110 112 115 121 131 147 15.1 4.5 108 108 109 110 110 112 115 121 131 146 15.2 4.4 109 110 110 111 111 113 116 122 131 146 15.3 4.3 111 111 112 113 114 116 118 123 132 147 15.4 4.2 112 113 113 114 115 117 119 124 133 147 15.5 4.1 114 114 115 115 116 118 120 125 133 147 16 4 115 116 116 117 118 119 122 126 133 147 16.1 3.5 117 117 118 118 119 120 123 126 134 147 16.2 3.4 118 119 119 119 119 121 123 126 133 146 16.3 3.3 120 120 121 121 122 123 125 127 134 146 16.4 3.2 122 122 122 123 123 124 126 129 135 148 16.5 3.1 123 123 124 124 124 125 126 129 135 147 17 3 125 125 125 126 126 127 128 131 136 148 17.1 2.5 126 127 127 127 128 128 130 132 137 148 17.2 2.4 128 128 128 128 128 129 130 132 136 147 17.3 2.3 130 130 130 130 131 131 132 133 137 147 17.4 2.2 131 131 131 132 132 133 134 135 139 148 17.5 2.1 133 133 133 133 133 133 134 135 138 147 18 2 134 135 135 135 135 136 136 137 140 148 18.1 1.5 136 136 136 136 137 137 138 139 141 148 18.2 1.4 138 138 138 137 137 138 138 139 141 147 18.3 1.3 139 140 140 140 140 140 140 141 143 148 18.4 1.2 141 141 141 141 141 142 142 143 144 149 18.5 1.1 143 143 143 142 142 142 142 143 144 148 19 1 145 145 145 145 145 145 145 145 146 149 19.1 0.5 146 146 146 146 146 146 147 147 147 150 19.2 0.4 148 148 148 147 147 147 147 147 148 149 19.3 0.3 150 150 150 150 150 150 150 150 150 151 19.4 0.2 151 151 151 151 152 152 152 152 152 152 19.5 0.1 153 153 153 152 152 152 152 152 152 152 20 0 155 155 155 155 155 155 155 155 155 155

Why MI vs GT DLS Par score matters

With rain stopping play so early into Gujarat’s innings, and with time running out before the cut-off, par score calculations may decide the outcome. If GT doesn’t meet the par requirement at the point of stoppage, Mumbai Indians will be declared winners.

If the match resumes with fewer overs remaining, the DLS target will be revised and announced by the match officials accordingly.

Stay tuned for live updates on the MI vs GT weather situation and any adjustments to the DLS target.

