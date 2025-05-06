MI vs GT DLS Par Score: Where Gujarat Titans Need To Be If Mumbai Rain Stops Play in IPL 2025 Match Today

Rain has interrupted the Gujarat Titans’ chase against Mumbai Indians, and the MI vs GT DLS par scores are now in focus as we approach the cut-off time for a possible shortened match at the Wankhede Stadium.
As per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Gujarat Titans would need to chase a revised target of 156. The par score for every over — depending on how many wickets they have lost — will be used to determine the outcome if rain does not allow the match to resume fully.
The DLS par score table becomes crucial to understanding where GT must stand in case of a shortened match or a result based on rain interruption. With rain around at the Wankhede this helps Gujarat Titans stay ahead of the DLS target to win the chase.
Covers have come on with Gujarat Titans at 107/2 in 14 overs in the run chase. The DLS par score for two wickets lost at the end of 14 overs is 99, so Gujarat Titans are ahead on MI vs GT DLS par score and will win if match doesn’t proceed.
In rain-affected matches, the DLS method adjusts targets based on remaining overs and wickets. If the match is halted permanently and the chasing side has batted for at least 5 overs, a result is declared based on whether the team is above or below the DLS par score.
For example:
The more wickets a team loses, the lower their resources — and the higher the par score becomes per run.
Here is a look at the ball by ball MI vs GT DLS par score for Gujarat Titans to keep track of.
|Overs Bowled
|Overs Remaining
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|20
|0
|6
|15
|25
|38
|56
|77
|102
|128
|147
|0.1
|19.5
|1
|7
|15
|26
|39
|56
|77
|102
|128
|147
|0.2
|19.4
|2
|8
|16
|26
|39
|56
|77
|102
|128
|147
|0.3
|19.3
|3
|9
|17
|27
|40
|56
|77
|102
|128
|147
|0.4
|19.2
|4
|10
|18
|27
|40
|57
|78
|102
|128
|147
|0.5
|19.1
|5
|11
|18
|28
|41
|57
|78
|102
|128
|147
|1
|19
|6
|11
|19
|29
|41
|57
|78
|102
|128
|147
|1.1
|18.5
|7
|12
|20
|29
|42
|58
|78
|103
|128
|147
|1.2
|18.4
|8
|13
|21
|30
|42
|58
|78
|103
|128
|147
|1.3
|18.3
|9
|14
|21
|31
|43
|58
|78
|103
|128
|147
|1.4
|18.2
|9
|15
|22
|31
|43
|59
|79
|103
|128
|147
|1.5
|18.1
|10
|16
|23
|32
|44
|59
|79
|103
|128
|147
|2
|18
|11
|17
|24
|33
|44
|60
|79
|103
|128
|147
|2.1
|17.5
|12
|18
|25
|33
|45
|60
|79
|103
|128
|147
|2.2
|17.4
|13
|19
|25
|34
|45
|60
|79
|103
|128
|147
|2.3
|17.3
|14
|20
|26
|35
|46
|61
|80
|103
|128
|147
|2.4
|17.2
|15
|20
|27
|35
|47
|61
|80
|103
|128
|147
|2.5
|17.1
|16
|21
|28
|36
|47
|61
|80
|103
|128
|147
|3
|17
|17
|22
|29
|37
|48
|62
|80
|103
|128
|147
|3.1
|16.5
|18
|23
|30
|38
|48
|62
|80
|103
|128
|147
|3.2
|16.4
|19
|24
|30
|38
|49
|63
|81
|103
|128
|147
|3.3
|16.3
|20
|25
|31
|39
|49
|63
|81
|103
|128
|147
|3.4
|16.2
|22
|26
|32
|40
|50
|63
|81
|103
|128
|147
|3.5
|16.1
|23
|27
|33
|41
|51
|64
|81
|103
|128
|147
|4
|16
|24
|28
|34
|41
|51
|64
|82
|103
|128
|147
|4.1
|15.5
|25
|29
|35
|42
|52
|65
|82
|104
|128
|147
|4.2
|15.4
|26
|30
|36
|43
|52
|65
|82
|104
|128
|147
|4.3
|15.3
|27
|31
|36
|44
|53
|66
|82
|104
|128
|147
|4.4
|15.2
|28
|32
|37
|44
|54
|66
|83
|104
|128
|147
|4.5
|15.1
|29
|33
|38
|45
|54
|67
|83
|104
|128
|147
|5
|15
|30
|34
|39
|46
|55
|67
|83
|104
|128
|147
|5.1
|14.5
|31
|35
|40
|47
|56
|68
|83
|104
|128
|147
|5.2
|14.4
|32
|36
|41
|48
|56
|68
|84
|104
|128
|147
|5.3
|14.3
|33
|37
|42
|48
|57
|68
|84
|104
|128
|147
|5.4
|14.2
|34
|38
|43
|49
|58
|69
|84
|104
|128
|147
|5.5
|14.1
|35
|39
|44
|50
|58
|69
|85
|104
|128
|147
|6
|14
|37
|40
|45
|51
|59
|70
|85
|105
|128
|147
|6.1
|13.5
|38
|41
|46
|52
|60
|70
|85
|105
|128
|147
|6.2
|13.4
|39
|42
|47
|53
|60
|71
|86
|105
|128
|147
|6.3
|13.3
|40
|43
|48
|53
|61
|72
|86
|105
|128
|147
|6.4
|13.2
|41
|44
|49
|54
|62
|72
|86
|105
|128
|147
|6.5
|13.1
|42
|45
|50
|55
|63
|73
|87
|105
|128
|147
|7
|13
|43
|46
|51
|56
|63
|73
|87
|105
|128
|147
|7.1
|12.5
|44
|48
|52
|57
|64
|74
|87
|105
|128
|147
|7.2
|12.4
|46
|49
|53
|58
|65
|74
|88
|106
|128
|147
|7.3
|12.3
|47
|50
|54
|59
|66
|75
|88
|106
|128
|147
|7.4
|12.2
|48
|51
|55
|60
|66
|75
|88
|106
|128
|147
|7.5
|12.1
|49
|52
|56
|60
|67
|76
|89
|106
|128
|147
|8
|12
|50
|53
|57
|61
|68
|77
|89
|106
|128
|147
|8.1
|11.5
|51
|54
|58
|62
|69
|77
|89
|106
|128
|147
|8.2
|11.4
|53
|55
|59
|63
|69
|78
|90
|107
|128
|147
|8.3
|11.3
|54
|56
|60
|64
|70
|79
|90
|107
|128
|147
|8.4
|11.2
|55
|58
|61
|65
|71
|79
|91
|107
|128
|147
|8.5
|11.1
|56
|59
|62
|66
|72
|80
|91
|107
|128
|147
|9
|11
|58
|60
|63
|67
|73
|81
|92
|107
|128
|147
|9.1
|10.5
|59
|61
|64
|68
|74
|81
|92
|108
|128
|147
|9.2
|10.4
|60
|62
|65
|69
|74
|82
|93
|108
|128
|147
|9.3
|10.3
|61
|63
|66
|70
|75
|83
|93
|108
|128
|147
|9.4
|10.2
|62
|65
|67
|71
|76
|83
|93
|108
|128
|147
|9.5
|10.1
|64
|66
|68
|72
|77
|84
|94
|108
|128
|147
|10
|10
|65
|67
|70
|73
|78
|85
|94
|109
|128
|147
|10.1
|9.5
|66
|68
|71
|74
|79
|85
|95
|109
|128
|147
|10.2
|9.4
|67
|69
|72
|75
|80
|86
|95
|109
|128
|147
|10.3
|9.3
|69
|71
|73
|76
|81
|87
|96
|109
|128
|147
|10.4
|9.2
|70
|72
|74
|77
|82
|88
|97
|110
|128
|147
|10.5
|9.1
|71
|73
|75
|78
|83
|88
|97
|110
|128
|147
|11
|9
|73
|74
|76
|79
|83
|89
|98
|110
|128
|147
|11.1
|8.5
|74
|76
|78
|81
|84
|90
|98
|111
|128
|147
|11.2
|8.4
|75
|77
|79
|82
|85
|91
|99
|111
|128
|147
|11.3
|8.3
|77
|78
|80
|83
|86
|92
|99
|111
|129
|147
|11.4
|8.2
|78
|79
|81
|84
|87
|93
|100
|112
|129
|147
|11.5
|8.1
|79
|81
|82
|85
|88
|93
|101
|112
|129
|147
|12
|8
|81
|82
|84
|86
|89
|94
|101
|112
|129
|147
|12.1
|7.5
|82
|83
|85
|87
|89
|94
|101
|112
|128
|146
|12.2
|7.4
|83
|85
|86
|88
|91
|95
|102
|112
|128
|146
|12.3
|7.3
|85
|86
|87
|90
|93
|97
|103
|113
|129
|147
|12.4
|7.2
|86
|87
|89
|91
|94
|98
|104
|114
|129
|147
|12.5
|7.1
|87
|89
|90
|92
|95
|99
|105
|114
|129
|147
|13
|7
|89
|90
|91
|93
|96
|100
|105
|115
|129
|147
|13.1
|6.5
|90
|91
|93
|94
|96
|100
|105
|114
|128
|146
|13.2
|6.4
|92
|93
|94
|96
|97
|101
|106
|115
|129
|146
|13.3
|6.3
|93
|94
|95
|97
|99
|103
|108
|116
|130
|147
|13.4
|6.2
|94
|95
|96
|98
|100
|104
|109
|117
|130
|147
|13.5
|6.1
|96
|97
|98
|99
|101
|105
|109
|117
|130
|147
|14
|6
|97
|98
|99
|101
|103
|106
|110
|118
|130
|147
|14.1
|5.5
|99
|99
|100
|102
|103
|106
|110
|117
|129
|146
|14.2
|5.4
|100
|101
|102
|103
|104
|107
|111
|118
|130
|146
|14.3
|5.3
|102
|102
|103
|104
|106
|109
|113
|119
|131
|147
|14.4
|5.2
|103
|104
|105
|106
|107
|110
|114
|120
|131
|147
|14.5
|5.1
|105
|105
|106
|107
|109
|111
|114
|120
|131
|147
|15
|5
|106
|107
|107
|108
|110
|112
|115
|121
|131
|147
|15.1
|4.5
|108
|108
|109
|110
|110
|112
|115
|121
|131
|146
|15.2
|4.4
|109
|110
|110
|111
|111
|113
|116
|122
|131
|146
|15.3
|4.3
|111
|111
|112
|113
|114
|116
|118
|123
|132
|147
|15.4
|4.2
|112
|113
|113
|114
|115
|117
|119
|124
|133
|147
|15.5
|4.1
|114
|114
|115
|115
|116
|118
|120
|125
|133
|147
|16
|4
|115
|116
|116
|117
|118
|119
|122
|126
|133
|147
|16.1
|3.5
|117
|117
|118
|118
|119
|120
|123
|126
|134
|147
|16.2
|3.4
|118
|119
|119
|119
|119
|121
|123
|126
|133
|146
|16.3
|3.3
|120
|120
|121
|121
|122
|123
|125
|127
|134
|146
|16.4
|3.2
|122
|122
|122
|123
|123
|124
|126
|129
|135
|148
|16.5
|3.1
|123
|123
|124
|124
|124
|125
|126
|129
|135
|147
|17
|3
|125
|125
|125
|126
|126
|127
|128
|131
|136
|148
|17.1
|2.5
|126
|127
|127
|127
|128
|128
|130
|132
|137
|148
|17.2
|2.4
|128
|128
|128
|128
|128
|129
|130
|132
|136
|147
|17.3
|2.3
|130
|130
|130
|130
|131
|131
|132
|133
|137
|147
|17.4
|2.2
|131
|131
|131
|132
|132
|133
|134
|135
|139
|148
|17.5
|2.1
|133
|133
|133
|133
|133
|133
|134
|135
|138
|147
|18
|2
|134
|135
|135
|135
|135
|136
|136
|137
|140
|148
|18.1
|1.5
|136
|136
|136
|136
|137
|137
|138
|139
|141
|148
|18.2
|1.4
|138
|138
|138
|137
|137
|138
|138
|139
|141
|147
|18.3
|1.3
|139
|140
|140
|140
|140
|140
|140
|141
|143
|148
|18.4
|1.2
|141
|141
|141
|141
|141
|142
|142
|143
|144
|149
|18.5
|1.1
|143
|143
|143
|142
|142
|142
|142
|143
|144
|148
|19
|1
|145
|145
|145
|145
|145
|145
|145
|145
|146
|149
|19.1
|0.5
|146
|146
|146
|146
|146
|146
|147
|147
|147
|150
|19.2
|0.4
|148
|148
|148
|147
|147
|147
|147
|147
|148
|149
|19.3
|0.3
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|151
|19.4
|0.2
|151
|151
|151
|151
|152
|152
|152
|152
|152
|152
|19.5
|0.1
|153
|153
|153
|152
|152
|152
|152
|152
|152
|152
|20
|0
|155
|155
|155
|155
|155
|155
|155
|155
|155
|155
With rain stopping play so early into Gujarat’s innings, and with time running out before the cut-off, par score calculations may decide the outcome. If GT doesn’t meet the par requirement at the point of stoppage, Mumbai Indians will be declared winners.
If the match resumes with fewer overs remaining, the DLS target will be revised and announced by the match officials accordingly.
Stay tuned for live updates on the MI vs GT weather situation and any adjustments to the DLS target.
