mi vs gt dls par score ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

MI vs GT DLS Par Score: Where Gujarat Titans Need To Be If Mumbai Rain Stops Play in IPL 2025 Match Today

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
mi vs gt dls par score ipl 2025

Rain has interrupted the Gujarat Titans’ chase against Mumbai Indians, and the MI vs GT DLS par scores are now in focus as we approach the cut-off time for a possible shortened match at the Wankhede Stadium.

As per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Gujarat Titans would need to chase a revised target of 156. The par score for every over — depending on how many wickets they have lost — will be used to determine the outcome if rain does not allow the match to resume fully.

The DLS par score table becomes crucial to understanding where GT must stand in case of a shortened match or a result based on rain interruption. With rain around at the Wankhede this helps Gujarat Titans stay ahead of the DLS target to win the chase.

MI or GT? Who is Ahead on DLS?

Covers have come on with Gujarat Titans at 107/2 in 14 overs in the run chase. The DLS par score for two wickets lost at the end of 14 overs is 99, so Gujarat Titans are ahead on MI vs GT DLS par score and will win if match doesn’t proceed.

What is the DLS Par Score?

In rain-affected matches, the DLS method adjusts targets based on remaining overs and wickets. If the match is halted permanently and the chasing side has batted for at least 5 overs, a result is declared based on whether the team is above or below the DLS par score.

For example:

  • If GT has faced 5 overs and lost 2 wickets, they must be at at least 38 runs to be par.
  • At 10 overs and 4 wickets down, they need to have scored 77 runs or more.
  • At 15 overs with 6 wickets down, the MI vs GT DLS par score of around 128 would be expected for Gujarat.

The more wickets a team loses, the lower their resources — and the higher the par score becomes per run.

Full MI vs GT DLS Par Score table

Here is a look at the ball by ball MI vs GT DLS par score for Gujarat Titans to keep track of.

Overs BowledOvers Remaining0123456789
020061525385677102128147
0.119.5171526395677102128147
0.219.4281626395677102128147
0.319.3391727405677102128147
0.419.24101827405778102128147
0.519.15111828415778102128147
1196111929415778102128147
1.118.57122029425878103128147
1.218.48132130425878103128147
1.318.39142131435878103128147
1.418.29152231435979103128147
1.518.110162332445979103128147
21811172433446079103128147
2.117.512182533456079103128147
2.217.413192534456079103128147
2.317.314202635466180103128147
2.417.215202735476180103128147
2.517.116212836476180103128147
31717222937486280103128147
3.116.518233038486280103128147
3.216.419243038496381103128147
3.316.320253139496381103128147
3.416.222263240506381103128147
3.516.123273341516481103128147
41624283441516482103128147
4.115.525293542526582104128147
4.215.426303643526582104128147
4.315.327313644536682104128147
4.415.228323744546683104128147
4.515.129333845546783104128147
51530343946556783104128147
5.114.531354047566883104128147
5.214.432364148566884104128147
5.314.333374248576884104128147
5.414.234384349586984104128147
5.514.135394450586985104128147
61437404551597085105128147
6.113.538414652607085105128147
6.213.439424753607186105128147
6.313.340434853617286105128147
6.413.241444954627286105128147
6.513.142455055637387105128147
71343465156637387105128147
7.112.544485257647487105128147
7.212.446495358657488106128147
7.312.347505459667588106128147
7.412.248515560667588106128147
7.512.149525660677689106128147
81250535761687789106128147
8.111.551545862697789106128147
8.211.453555963697890107128147
8.311.354566064707990107128147
8.411.255586165717991107128147
8.511.156596266728091107128147
91158606367738192107128147
9.110.559616468748192108128147
9.210.460626569748293108128147
9.310.361636670758393108128147
9.410.262656771768393108128147
9.510.164666872778494108128147
101065677073788594109128147
10.19.566687174798595109128147
10.29.467697275808695109128147
10.39.369717376818796109128147
10.49.270727477828897110128147
10.59.171737578838897110128147
11973747679838998110128147
11.18.574767881849098111128147
11.28.475777982859199111128147
11.38.377788083869299111129147
11.48.2787981848793100112129147
11.58.1798182858893101112129147
128818284868994101112129147
12.17.5828385878994101112128146
12.27.4838586889195102112128146
12.37.3858687909397103113129147
12.47.2868789919498104114129147
12.57.1878990929599105114129147
1378990919396100105115129147
13.16.59091939496100105114128146
13.26.49293949697101106115129146
13.36.39394959799103108116130147
13.46.294959698100104109117130147
13.56.196979899101105109117130147
146979899101103106110118130147
14.15.59999100102103106110117129146
14.25.4100101102103104107111118130146
14.35.3102102103104106109113119131147
14.45.2103104105106107110114120131147
14.55.1105105106107109111114120131147
155106107107108110112115121131147
15.14.5108108109110110112115121131146
15.24.4109110110111111113116122131146
15.34.3111111112113114116118123132147
15.44.2112113113114115117119124133147
15.54.1114114115115116118120125133147
164115116116117118119122126133147
16.13.5117117118118119120123126134147
16.23.4118119119119119121123126133146
16.33.3120120121121122123125127134146
16.43.2122122122123123124126129135148
16.53.1123123124124124125126129135147
173125125125126126127128131136148
17.12.5126127127127128128130132137148
17.22.4128128128128128129130132136147
17.32.3130130130130131131132133137147
17.42.2131131131132132133134135139148
17.52.1133133133133133133134135138147
182134135135135135136136137140148
18.11.5136136136136137137138139141148
18.21.4138138138137137138138139141147
18.31.3139140140140140140140141143148
18.41.2141141141141141142142143144149
18.51.1143143143142142142142143144148
191145145145145145145145145146149
19.10.5146146146146146146147147147150
19.20.4148148148147147147147147148149
19.30.3150150150150150150150150150151
19.40.2151151151151152152152152152152
19.50.1153153153152152152152152152152
200155155155155155155155155155155

ALSO READ:

Why MI vs GT DLS Par score matters

With rain stopping play so early into Gujarat’s innings, and with time running out before the cut-off, par score calculations may decide the outcome. If GT doesn’t meet the par requirement at the point of stoppage, Mumbai Indians will be declared winners.

If the match resumes with fewer overs remaining, the DLS target will be revised and announced by the match officials accordingly.

Stay tuned for live updates on the MI vs GT weather situation and any adjustments to the DLS target.

Gujarat Titans
MI vs GT
Mumbai Indians

