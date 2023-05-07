WATCH: Mohammed Siraj and Phil Salt involved in a brawl amidst a clinical show by Delhi Capitals

Mohammed Siraj is known for being a short-tempered bowler who gets riled up quite easily while going through his spell.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is heating up, and the pressure on the players is clearly visible. The players are often seen getting involved in the brawl in the last few games, which is largely due to the pressure of giving 100%, as the playoffs qualification scenarios are getting complicated with each passing game.

Just a few days back, a few players and support staff were part of an altercation during the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Lucknow. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli created some ugly scenes during and after the conclusion of the game, which was called out by several experts around the world.

However, Mohammed Siraj, who was the first player to start the controversy against LSG, got away without receiving any flak. He broke the stumps intentionally off Naveen-ul-Haq in the game.

But, during the game against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mohammed Siraj went a step further when he was seen exchanging some words with Phil Salt. That was, again, an unnecessary activity by Siraj, which could have been avoided.

Mohammed Siraj involved in a brawl with Phil Salt

Another such incident was recorded during the second innings against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In the fifth over, Phil Salt smashed two consecutive maximums and then a boundary on the first three balls of the over off Mohammed Siraj, who has mostly been tremendously good in the powerplay overs this season. To counter the attack launched by Phil Salt, Siraj bowled a short delivery, which the batter didn’t hit in an attempt to get a wide.

While Salt did ask the umpires, the ball was not deemed wide. However, Siraj, frustrated for getting hit for a flurry of boundaries, said something to Salt, and things escalated quickly. David Warner came around immediately, and then Siraj was seen asking Salt to shush by putting a finger on his lips.

Faf du Plessis also intervened, and Siraj went back to his bowling mark. But this gesture by Mohammed Siraj might force the match officials to impose a fine on him.