WATCH: MS Dhoni practises a run-out moments before actually implementing it against Sunrisers Hyderabad

MS Dhoni’s genius cricketing brain was again on display when he was seen practising a throwdown before the final delivery of the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni, who has affected some unbelievable stumpings and run-outs in his lengthy career, warmed up a run-out as precisely as he would actually perform in the game a few moments later.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leader took out the glove from his right hand before the Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana delivered the last ball of the first innings. He has often done it in his career, like in the T20 World Cup in 2016 against Bangladesh.

MS Dhoni’s game awareness is second to none. The Indian legend has been one of the greatest captains ever in the history of cricket due to his unmatched game-reading expertise.

The small things that MS does brilliantly on the field later make a significant difference in the outcome of the game, as proved many times before. From placing Ruturaj Gaikwad at the gully for England’s newest star Harry Brook to removing the glove from his right hand on the last ball, MS Dhoni did everything with perfection, which later fetched results in his team’s favour as well.

MS Dhoni’s pre-meditated practice for the run-out without the glove

After setting the field for the last ball, MS Dhoni detached the glove and placed it on his back. Then, just before the bowler got ready to deliver the ball, MS Dhoni attempted a shadow run-out because the batters generally try to steal a bye at this stage of the innings.

Gloves off for the last ball!! A warm up for the throw!! Thats how he plan and practise for those moments!! #Dhoni #CSKvsSRH #AnbuDen Thala Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EeIYCotcnq — Jaighanesh (@jaighanesh) April 21, 2023



Matheesha Pathirana bowled a slower fuller-length delivery with an inward angle to the South African all-rounder Marco Jansen. The batter swung the willow hard but couldn’t make any contact with the ball, and the ball went straight to the wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

As anticipated, the batters tried to earn a bye, but Dhoni fielded the ball immediately and made a direct hit on the sticks to light up the bails. Washington Sundar, who was running on the dangerous end, couldn’t make his ground in time and was run out.

It was a fantastic effort from the CSK talisman behind the stump, who had also grabbed a marvellous catch to dismiss the SRH captain Aiden Markram earlier.