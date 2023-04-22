Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been a big contributor in the development of young and uncapped talents over the years

Former India cricketer turned pundit, Ravi Shastri has given a big verdict about what the future holds for a certain Mumbai Indians youngster. The Indian Premier League (IPL), ever since its inception has been as much about the emergence of youngsters, both Indian and foreign. From David Warner, Rashid Khan, to the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin have all first become household names due to their performances in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners have played a significant role in nurturing young and unestablished talent over the years. This season, 20-year-old batter Tilak Varma has emerged as a promising prospect for the team.

Varma's outstanding performances have earned him praise from various commentators and former players, including former India head coach and captain Ravi Shastri. According to Shastri, Varma is on the verge of breaking into the national team.

Despite batting at No.5, he has emerged as Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer. The left-hander has amassed 611 runs in 19 matches, boasting a strike rate of 139.50 and an average of 40.73 in his brief IPL career. In the current season, Varma has been in phenomenal form, maintaining an average of 53.50 at a staggering strike rate of 158.52, having scored 214 runs in just five matches.

“A standout player is Tilak Varma, who I think I said in the second game or third game on commentary I said he is an India Player in the near future. He will be banging that door down because he has got that all-round ability not just to finish it off at the end, the clarity of thought when he comes out to bat, what impresses me the most is his first ten balls, he is not afraid to take his chances, play shots, back his strengths,” said Shastri on ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri praised Varma's aggressive approach towards bowlers, irrespective of their stature in the international circuit.