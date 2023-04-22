Former India Player issues apology to CSK fans for distasteful comment on Deepak Chahar

The joke made at the expense of Chennai Super Kings pacer who is currently under rehab didn't go down well with the franchise's passionate fanbase.

A distasteful remark with Deepak Chahar's name had been going viral on Twitter over the past two days. Now the man behind the tweet has issued a public apology for making a joke at the expense of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) premier Indian quick.

Deepak's name had done the rounds even as he remains absent from the scene in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer, who hasn't been able to take the field due to a reoccurring back injury, is currently under the rehabilitation process.

On Thursday (April 20), the India and Rajasthan seamer provided a positive update on his comeback trail, seen bowling in the nets via a clip posted on his official Instagram handle. A day later, however, his name was part of a controversial tweet, where former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan made a joke at his expense.

Sivaramakrishnan had said he expects Deepak Chahar to be CSK's top run-getter in their game scheduled on Friday (April 21) versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) even as it was confirmed that he won't be taking the field.

Sivaramakrishnan apologise for 'Deepak Chahar' joke

The tweet by the former India spinner turned commentator was made in response to a query posted over Twitter by CSK's former middle-order batter Subramanium Badrinath, who asked fans to give their opinion on who they believe could be Chennai's top run-maker for the SRH game. In response, Sivaramakrishnan wrote, "Deepak Chahar", triggering the franchise's passionate fanbase.

Fans had then let their displeasure over his tweet clear and sought an apology for the joke at the expense of their favourite team's Indian quick, especially as he remains under rehab from his injury and trying hard to bounce back.

Deepak chahar — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 21, 2023



Understanding and respecting their emotions now, Sivaramakrishnan has issued an apology, while giving perspective to his tweet by saying that he has such humorous conversations with fellow TN statemate and commentator Badrinath quite regularly.

To all @CskIPLTeam . Me and Badrinath have these kind of vague and contradictory humorous exchanges on the golf course. I should not joked on Twitter. CSK is as much my favourite team like yours. Apologies. @CSKFansOfficial — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 22, 2023



The apology settles the matter where perhaps the fans misunderstood the humour in play and went after Sivaramakrishnan out of brash anger.