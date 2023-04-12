WATCH: MS Dhoni shows why he is the GOAT; dismisses Adam Zampa out of thin air

MS Dhoni is still very quick behind the wickets at the age of 41.

This dismissal reminded the fans about MS Dhoni’s heydays

MS Dhoni has affected some unbelievable stumpings and run-outs behind the stumps in his lengthy career. He ran Adam Zampa out brilliantly on the last ball of the first innings against Rajasthan Royals during their ongoing Match 17 of IPL 2023. This dismissal reminded the fans about MS Dhoni’s heydays.

MS Dhoni runs Adam Zampa out on the last ball of the innings

Adam Zampa was run out by the CSK captain MS Dhoni on the final delivery of the Rajasthan Royals’ innings after Maheesh Theekshana dropped the easiest possible catch. Tushar Deshpande bowled on a good length just outside the off-stump line. Zampa went to scoop it over the fine-leg region but couldn’t get the required power and elevation.



Maheesh Theekshana, who was placed at the short fine-leg, dropped a sitter. This allowed both batters to earn a run, but Zampa tried to get the second run as well. However, MS Dhoni was very alert despite a dropped catch.

Theekshana delivered an underarm throw immediately, and MS Dhoni hit the ball straight to the stumps as Zampa was well short of his crease. This was again a brilliant awareness shown by MS Dhoni. While the run-out may seem easy, hitting it directly with such calm requires skills. And the CSK captain has all those skills, which he had shown numerous times earlier in his career as well.

MS Dhoni might not be as quick as he used to be during his peak, but he has still done a reasonable job with the gloves this season. Even today, he was seen dislodging the bails at a lightning-quick speed on the second ball of the 13th over.

While Ashwin was well inside his crease, Dhoni’s adeptness was again visible despite him being at the twilight of his career. Even now, not many are as quick as Dhoni behind the sticks.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a 'peach' to complete 200 T20 wickets feat

MS Dhoni’s batting form has also been pretty good this season. He has played useful hands in the death overs several times in IPL 2023. The fans will surely be pleased seeing him doing such stuff on the cricket field at the age of 41. Chennai Super Kings require 176 runs to register their third win of the season.