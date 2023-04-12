WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a 'peach' to complete 200 T20 wickets feat

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the best delivery possible to reach 200 T20 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a peach to dismiss Sanju Samson in the 17th match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023. He also completed 200 wickets in the T20 format. Sanju Samson was left baffled by the beauty of the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja bowls a ripper to dismiss Sanju Samson

Ravindra Jadeja delivered the best delivery possible to reach 200 T20 wickets. He dismissed the Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson on a duck to achieve this incredible milestone.

Jadeja bowled a full-length delivery on the middle stump line at a 96.9 km/h pace. The ball landed and straightened just enough to get past Samson’s blade. Sanju played for a straighter one, but the ball turned ever so slightly to dislodge the off stump.

Samson could have avoided going on the back foot on that delivery. The ball is zipping off the deck and coming a tad quicker with ample bounce after pitching.

While Sanju Samson could have played it better, there is nothing to take away from Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled exceptionally well at Chepauk today. His lines and lengths were impeccable. The 34-year-old bowled flatter and quicker for the most part of his spell.

Jadeja also dismissed Devdutt Padikkal two balls earlier and broke a 77-run partnership for the second wicket. Padikkal was looking in ominous form, having scored 38 runs off just 26 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Jadeja could have snared three wickets in the over had Moeen Ali grabbed one at the slips on the last ball. Moeen Ali, who is not having a great time on the field, dropped a straight catch of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jadeja made the most of the conditions on offer at Chepauk Stadium. There is ample drift and turn for the slow bowlers to trouble the batters consistently. Jadeja managed to do exactly that against Rajasthan Royals.

He ended his spell with two wickets for 21 runs at an excellent economy rate of 5.20. Jadeja’s timely breakthroughs put the breaks on the scoring rate of Rajasthan Royals. Ravindra Jadeja has been in good form with the ball in the last couple of matches. CSK would want him to build on his good performance.