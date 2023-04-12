N Srinivasan awards MS Dhoni with a memoir for unique feat ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash

MS Dhoni has the most wins and the best win% as a captain in the IPL so far

MS Dhoni has achieved incredible things on the cricket field while playing for India and Chennai Super Kings over the years. He was presented with a memoir by N Srinivasan ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals for another remarkable achievement. Today, MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League, and the memoir is awarded for the same.

N Srinivasan felicitates MS Dhoni ahead of the fixture against Rajasthan Royals

The owner of Chennai Super Kings, N Srinivasan, felicitated MS Dhoni for his useful services to the team. MS Dhoni becomes the first-ever captain to lead a franchise 200 times in the IPL league. The World Cup winning captain is the only captain with 150+ matches as a captain.

MS Dhoni has been a constant in the CSK setup since the inception of the IPL. Under his visionary leadership, Chennai Super Kings have managed to reach the playoffs in 11 seasons and won the trophy as many as four times.

The Chennai-based franchise always gets a massive amount of love and support, irrespective of where they play. The biggest reason is the involvement of MS Dhoni in the franchise. Hence, Srinivasan did the right thing to award MS Dhoni ahead of the game in the presence of his whole family.

MS Dhoni and N Srinivasan share great camaraderie. Their friendship goes a long way back to when Srinivasan was the president of BCCI. Srinivasan even saved MS Dhoni’s national captaincy, which he himself admitted two and a half years ago.

Ravi Shastri asked MS Dhoni about his opinion on captaining CSK 200 times at the toss today. Dhoni replied, “It feels good, and also, I feel the crowd has been fantastic.” Also, the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed. The crowd has been fantastic.”

MS Dhoni has the most wins and the best win% as a captain in the IPL so far. This might be the last season of the legend in the league. He will look to end the tournament on a high.