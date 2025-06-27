News
Bevon Jacobs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes New Zealand Debut After Learning-Filled IPL 2025 Stint

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 27, 2025
4 min read

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder managed just 26 runs in 3 ILT20 matches

Bevon Jacobs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

New Zealand’s rising sensation all-rounder Bevon Jacobs could get his potential international debut in the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, with South Africa taking part. The South Africa-born all-rounder has had a whirlwind year. He earned his maiden Plunket Shield century, debut in the International League T20 (ILT20), most recently Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and a stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Albeit Jacobs didn’t get a game in the IPL, he often was seen watching the game outside and learning new things from some of the greatest of the game — Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah. He said that his three-month experience in India helped him shape technically and mentally. He would want to implement all his learnings in his game to achieve success at an international level.

“The IPL was an amazing experience, and I got three months there to learn new facets of my game,” Jacobs said. “And I think I’ve made those learnings and improvements. Implementing into my game is going to be a longer work in progress.”

Aiming for the 2026 T20 World Cup

The 20-year-old is optimistic about the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to start in February, saying it will be a dream-come-true moment.

“I mean, that (playing the T20 World Cup) is a massive goal for me. It would be a dream come true to go to that. And I guess for me, it’s just about controlling what I can control. And if that opportunity comes again, that would be pretty special to me.”

Interestingly, he might receive his international debut for the Black Caps against his country of birth, South Africa. Jacobs was born in Pretoria, and before his family migrated to New Zealand when he was just three years old. He made his senior T20 and List A debuts for Canterbury. However, Jacobs returned to his childhood club in Auckland.

Mumbai Indians Stint a Learning Curve

IPL not just provide a stage to Indian youngsters, but it also plays a huge role in shaping overseas cricketers’ careers. The six-foot-tall batter has shown his prowess in the domestic tournaments. His reach and power were on display during the ILT20, making his debut in Dubai earlier this year.

“Taking away from the technical stuff, there’s also a lot of mental learning that I’ve got from it as well, which I know will change me just for the time being. So, hopefully, I can bring what I’ve learnt from there into the series,” he added.

Role Clarity and Versatility

The Kiwi all-rounder hasn’t got the clarity and versatility across formats and teams. So far, he has played a variety of roles as a finisher in T20 cricket and sometimes up the order in first-class cricket. He was slotted at No. 4 in his most recent innings for Auckland in the Plunket Shield. However, the Black Caps might look at him as a finisher in T20 cricket, perhaps as a replacement for James Neesham.

“My experience is short, but I’ve had two different roles,” he explained. “For now, I’m focused on finishing innings, and I want to keep getting better at it. I guess my experience in my career is short, but I’ve had almost two different roles starting in that finisher role,” Jacobs said. “I guess that’s where Mumbai picked up a point of difference for me, which I find cool. And then, obviously, when I came to Auckland, a little bit more moving up into the middle order.”

ALSO READ:

High Hopes from New Zealand Set-Up

While key players like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson are turning down their central contracts and being unavailable due to injury reasons, the Black Caps might test their bench strength. As a result, he is on the cusp of making his international debut.

Jacobs has amassed 476 runs in just 5 First Class matches at an average of 59.50. He has racked up 352 runs in 18 List A games and 423 runs in 20 T20 matches, averaging 27.07 and 32.53 respectively. However, he managed just 26 runs in 3 ILT20 matches.

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

