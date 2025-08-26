Mumbai Indians Star Shines With His Batting Display in The Hundred 2025, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He has scored 203 runs in eight matches so far in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians star Will Jacks shines with his batting display in The Hundred 2025, representing Oval Invincibles against London Spirit at the Kennington Oval, London.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
In the match, Oval Invincibles were chasing a target of 153. Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye opened the innings, but Muyeye got out early for a duck. After that, Jacks and Jordan Cox added 64 runs for the second wicket before Jacks got out. Jacks dominated the partnership, scoring 41 runs from 22 balls to lift the team after the early setback of losing a wicket for just five runs.
Jacks scored 45 runs from 27 balls with four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 166.67. With the momentum in their favor, Oval Invincibles chased the target easily, winning by six wickets with 22 balls left. Jordan Cox made 47 off 27 balls, Sam Curran added 27 off 13, and Donovan Ferreira contributed 24 off 9. With this victory, they have now won six out of their eight matches and are at the top of the table, having already qualified for the playoffs.
Earlier in the match, Oval Invincibles restricted London Spirit to 152-7 in 100 balls. Tom Curran and Nathan Sowter took two wickets each, while Jason Behrendorff and Sam Curran picked up one apiece.
Will Jacks, who starred with the bat in the chase, also made an impact in the field with a stunning catch to dismiss Ollie Pope near mid-on. Initially, Jacks moved the wrong way to his right, but quickly adjusted, shuffled to his left, and leapt to grab the ball with his right hand before tumbling to the ground.
ALSO READ:
Will Jacks, with this performance, must have strengthened his chances for retention ahead of IPL 2026 auction. Jacks, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore, did not have a very good IPL 2025 season as he scored only 233 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23.30. The positive, however, was that he also took six wickets with the ball, making it an average season overall.
After the IPL, he regained his form by scoring 504 runs in 10 matches in the T20 Blast along with seven wickets. Currently playing in The Hundred, he has 203 runs in eight matches so far, which is still below his usual standards. But with the performance he showed in the last match, if he can continue to deliver in the upcoming games, he could be one of the retention picks for Mumbai Indians for the next season.