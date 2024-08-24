Mumbai Indians big shot receives captaincy offer from KKR as IPL 2025 retention dates approach

With Hardik Pandya becoming the new MI captain, it can be presumed the veteran batter might be looking for other offers in the leadership role.

In a recent development coming in, a senior Mumbai Indians (MI) player has been made an unofficial offer for the captaincy role of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team ahead of the retention deadline for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Surykumar Yadav, India's latest captain in the shortest format and a veteran in the MI ranks, has been linked with a move back to his former franchise and the reigning IPL champions, Sportskeeda reported.

SKY was with KKR from 2014-2017 before he joined the five-time IPL champions.

However, with the franchise naming dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the new skipper of the team ahead of the last season, there have been several rumours that SKY would move to another franchise that can hand him a role in leadership capability.

ALSO READ: [WATCH] Star LSG batter goes berserk on latest Rajasthan Royals recruit; hits him for four consecutive sixes

Suryakumar Yadav offered KKR captaincy for IPL 2025

SKY’s graph has skyrocketed in the last few years, with the Team India management also giving him the captaincy reins in the shortest format.

The Knight Riders couldn’t make full use of Surya’s talent previously and he showed his class for Mumbai in the cash-rich league but the Kolkata-based outfit will be hopeful this time around.

SKY has never captained any IPL team but his latest status as India's T20I captain can now motivate him to take over a similar role in IPL.

As India skipper, Suryakumar Yadav's first assignment was the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka where he led the Men in Blue to a 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts, with SKY finishing as the Player of the Series.

Telegram Group Join Now

He will next be seen in the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube