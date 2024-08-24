[WATCH] Star LSG batter goes berserk on latest Rajasthan Royals recruit; hits him for four consecutive sixes

The incident happened during the first game of the three-match WI vs SA T20I series.

During the first game of the three-match WI vs SA T20I series, a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star took a Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer to the cleaners by hitting him for four back-to-back maximums.

Caribbean wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran went berserk against Proteas fast bowler Nandre Burger during the 12th over of the West Indies' chase.

For the unversed, Pooran was bought by LSG for a whopping INR 16 crore ahead of IPL 2023 while Burger joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of last season (IPL 2024) for 50 lakhs.

The carnage started from the third ball as Pooran began his onslaught, hitting a six-over long-off. Burger then bowled a full toss, which was sent soaring over the boundary. Showing his strength, Pooran followed up by striking the fifth ball powerfully down the ground for another six.

The next delivery, a full one aimed at the stumps, was again smashed over wide long-on, marking Pooran's fourth consecutive six.

Check the video of the four sixes below.

4️⃣ SIXES in 4️⃣ balls by P😮😮RAN!



Nicholas Pooran finished with 65* (including 7 sixes) as he powered the Windies to a win in the first T20I! 💪#WIvSAonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Z5nqgorHw8 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 24, 2024

Nicholas Pooran's fireworks help West Indies take 1-0 lead

Speaking about the match, Pooran's fireworks helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead as they chased down the target of 175 with seven wickets and 13 balls to spare.

The left-handed batter remained not out on 65 from just 26 balls, hitting two boundaries and an impressive seven sixes.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the visiting team encountered early difficulties, losing three wickets within the powerplay. Both openers Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks were dismissed for just four runs each while captain Aiden Markram was sent back by Matthew Forde after scoring 14 off 10 balls.

Tristan Stubbs, stepping in at No. 4, delivered an outstanding performance. He formed a vital 71-run partnership with Patrick Kruger (44 off 32 balls) for the sixth wicket, which steadied the South African innings. Stubbs contributed 76 runs off 42 balls, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes, helping his team reach a total of 174-7 in their 20 overs.

Matthew Forde was the pick of the bowlers for the home team, claiming three wickets.

