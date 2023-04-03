Who is Nehal Wadhera, the latest IPL debutant for Mumbai Indians?

Nehal Wadhera gave a glimpse of his talent against Royal Challengers Bangalore on his debut, scoring 21 from just 13 balls, including two huge sixes.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known to provide opportunities to the talents, and Mumbai Indians are known to scout the best of them. Over the years, MI have given the best young talents to the league. Some of them have even gone on to play for India.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma have polished their skills under the quality staff of Mumbai Indians. This season is no different. They have a few young sensations in their team who might set the stage on fire.

Nehal Wadhera, the latest young sensation from Mumbai Indians

Nehal Wadhera is the newest batting sensation to emerge from Mumbai Indians. He was bought in at the base price of 20 lakhs only. But his value is worth millions.

While he faced only 13 balls in his first IPL innings, Wadhera’s superior skillsets were lucid. Nehal Wadhera is a batting all-rounder who can also bowl leg spin. He was picked by Mumbai Indians, particularly for his ability to hit long sixes. He gave a glimpse of the same as well when he smashed two huge sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore, with one being 101 m.

A 101m maximum followed by a wicket!



Karn Sharma gets Nehal Wadhera who looked in impressive touch



The fifty partnership gets broken at the right time for RCB



IndianPremierLeague April 2, 2023



The southpaw also amassed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat in Valsad. He made 123, which included 16 fours and one six. He later made a scintillating double century against Madhya Pradesh, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Nehal Wadhera has the power and can also time the ball sweetly. He has got fast hands, which help him hit the ball long. The 22-years old is very strong square of the wickets against the pacers.

Nehal can also play unorthodox shots like scoop against the spinners. He can use his feet and is equally competent down the ground against the slow bowlers.

Nehal hadn’t even played a T20 match before debuting for Mumbai Indians today. But with the amount of talent he possesses, Nehal’s success in this format is imminent. If his 13-ball debut knock is anything to go by, Nehal Wadhera is going to be one of the most exciting players to watch in the coming times.