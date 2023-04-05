BREAKING: Punjab Kings has signed this talented youngster as Raj Angad Bawa's Replacement

PBKS bright young U-19 allrounder Bawa has picked up an untimely injury to be ruled out of the IPL 2023 entirely.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have brougt in youngster Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for their injured young allrounder Raj Angad Bawa for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The franchise confirmed the signing on Wednesday (April 5) as Bawa was ruled out of the tournament entirely, having missed the team's campaign opener versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The young cricketer had played two matches for the Punjab side last season after becoming one of their fresh recruits at the mega auction for a sum of INR 2 crores.

In what was a whopping bid for the Indian U-19 talent, PBKS' vote of confidence was based on Raj Angad Bawa's encouraging performances at the junior World Cup held in the Caribbean.

Bawa was instrumental in India lifting the trophy with 252 runs from six innings at an average of 63 while operating at a strike rate of 100.80. He backed it up with nine wickets at 4.50 runs an over via his incisive right-arm pace.

The cricketer was considered an investment pick by the Punjab franchise, one that was expected to held them in very good stead over time. His progress, however, now stands derailed due to an injury on his left shoulder.

Gurnoor replaces Bawa for PBKS

Gurnoor Singh Brar replaces the injured Bawa for PBKS. Another fine young talented cricketer from Punjab, Brar is predominantly a left-arm pacer who can belt the bowling lower down the order.

The 22-year-old made his first-class debut for Punjab in the recently concluded 2022-23 season, making his 107 runs at a notable strike rate of 120.22 while also taking 7 wickets with an ER of 3.80.

Gurnoor may not immediately make the PBKS playing XI, but could be another investment choice after joining the set-up that had pressed the transition button one more time ahead of the season, appointing a fresh skipper in Shikhar Dhawan.

The youngster also adds to the list of utility options the franchise has up its sleeves for IPL 2023 after making a hefty bid of INR 18.50 crores for Sam Curran and bringing in Sikandar Raza in a superbly calculative pick at INR 50 lakhs.

Both the cricketers contributed handsomely in PBKS' win over KKR in their tournament opener in Mohali on Saturday (April 1).