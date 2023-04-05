IPL 2023: 'He'll do something great' - skipper Hardik Pandya prophecies bright future for Sai Sudharshan

The Gujarat Titans predicted a bright future for his young No.3 player from Tamil Nadu after his match-winning feat versus the Capitals.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya was so impressed with his match-winner Sai Sudharshan on Tuesday (April 4) that he prophesied a bright future ahead for the uncapped Indian talent for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the country.

Pandya was speaking in the aftermath of Sudharshan's finest IPL knock to date versus Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Tamil Nadu left-hander struck the code on this occasion and unveiled a terrific innings of 62 not out off 48 deliveries to propel the Titans through a tricky run-chase.

Sudharshan's measured display helped Pandya's men navigate through a positive of strife at 54/3 and ultimately reach the winning post with six wickets intact.

After impressing only in bits and parts without really playing a stand-out knock last year, Sai Sudharshan nailed it on a day when the team's iconic figures Shubman Gill and even captain Pandya failed to withstand their own.

Pandya's big future prediction with Sai Sudharshan

Chasing 163, the batter stitched two critical partnerships with Vijay Shankar (23) and David Miller (31*) to see the side home at the start of the 19th over.

The innings was so good it got a nod of approval from the captain, who believes his young No.3 is in for a great body of work with the franchise in the years to follow.

"He is been batting terrifically," said Pandya at the post-match presentation ceremony, attributing the player's success to the hardwork he has put in the nets and the backing provided to him by the team management, headed by Vikram Solanki and Gary Kirsten apart from the skipper.

"Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he's done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India cricket as well," he added.

The 21-year-old Sudharshan, who was picked last year at INR 20 lakhs and retained prior to the mini-auction, would love to prove his skipper's word right and vindicate the faith he has shown in his promising abilities.



