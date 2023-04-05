Watch: Adam Milne delivers a bat-breaker against Pathum Nissanka in second T20I

The New Zealand fast bowler sent down one of his quickest balls that the bat handle of Sri Lankan opener's willow couldn't simply withstand.

New Zealand speedster Adam Milne showcased his pace and hostility with an amusing bat-breaking moment against Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka in the second T20I of the ongoing series in Dunedin on Wednesday (April 4).

The Kiwi right-arm pacer got one to jump off the good length and jam onto the upper half of Nissanka's willow while he tried to tap the ball away. The blow was so hard that the handle of the bat came out, leading to funny scenes at the ground and for those watching outside.

Nissanka couldn't believe how badly his handle had been bruised by the delivery bowled in excess of 145 clicks by the Black Caps seamer. The batter was mainly undone by the speed on the ball off the deck and saw his bat handle take the brunt, twisting and nearly falling off the willow.

He was seen turning around and asking for a new bat to the Sri Lankan dressing room while the commentators saw the funny side of things, indirectly praising Adam Milne and the brutality of his pace against the visiting opener.

Adam Milne breaks Nissanka's bat handle

The incident is from the first over of the Sri Lankan first-innings batting effort. The batter was in the middle at 4 not out at the time and was looking to press on the accelerator inside the powerplay field restriction phase.

Facing a good-length ball from Adam Milne that sort of sped up off the deck and jammed onto the upper half of his willow, Nissanka saw his bat handle collapse, unable to take the nature of the blow. The handle got absolutely detached off the bat.

Watch: 6,6,6,6, 4,6!! Pakistan batter Usama Mir goes on a spree; hammers 34 in an over

It led to funny scenes where Nissanka tried to take it off in his hands while calling for a fresh willow from the dressing room and the commentators picked up the matter and started making fun of what had just taken place.

🚨 BROKEN BAT 🚨

Adam Milne with a ☄️ breaking Nissanka’s bat 😮



Watch BLACKCAPS v Sri Lanka live and on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/F2uI6NiUni — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 5, 2023



The incident was a clear indictment of the pace that Adam Milne is able to extract from his body for New Zealand. One of the quickest seamers in the world, when the tall bowler got it right, the pace and hostility on his delivery were such that even Nissanka's bulked-up bat could not take it.