Watch: 6,6,6,6, 4,6!! Pakistan batter Usama Mir goes on a spree; hammers 34 in an over

The feat was achieved by the Pakistani batter during the Ghani Ramzan Tourney held annually in the country.

Pakistan batter Usama Mir got into his elements and belted a whopping 34 runs in a single over during a domestic game played for the annual Ramzan cricket tournament played in the country. The young cricketer, who has played three ODIs for the Asian giants, went on a spree of boundary-hitting.

Playing for the team based out of the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC), Mir took on Karachi Warrior bowler Imran and blazed his willow for a maximum followed by four more in the over, interrupted by one four in between. The Ghani Ramzan Tourney 2023 witnessed its most brutal assault as Mir went on to finish with the most aggressive 66 off 20 deliveries.

Imran had a nightmarish set of six balls, being hit away to all corners of the ground. Usama Mir wasn't complaining, though, as he did his late-overs duties to perfection for the team GIC and helped them post a gigantic 236/6 in just 20 overs despite the Warriors winning the toss first up and asking them to bat on.

Usama Mir blazes 34 runs in an over

Wristspinner Imran wore a helpless outlook about him as he kept dishing it slow near the batter's arc and kept seeing the ball sail over the mid-wicket boundary. Mir was outrageous with his six-hitting especially and gave the bowler absolutely zero respite during the over.

Watch: RCB's Virat Kohli slams MI pacer Jofra Archer for two swashbuckling sixes

Never before Imran would've faced such brutal assault in a domestic game against him, but Mir gave him a cruel experience, finding the boundary of every delivery bowled in the over, including five maximums.

If not for the four hit off the fifth ball, Mir would've emerged as one of the rare few batters in the world to have smashed six sixes within an over in the shortest format of the game.

The right-hander took the momentum gained from that over to compile one of his most attacking knocks, hitting 66 off just 20 balls in the middle as his innings allowed GIC to close in on the astonishing 250-mark and firm up their grip on the contest.