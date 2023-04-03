Watch: RCB's Virat Kohli slams MI pacer Jofra Archer for two swashbuckling sixes

RCB's Virat Kohli identified the slower ball from MI's Jofra Archer early to whack him straight over long off for a six.

Chasing 172, Virat Kohli gave RCB a steady start, beginning the onslaught right from the go.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore. Chasing 172, openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a steady start with both batters beginning the onslaught right from the go. The duo scripted a century stand to absolutely decimate the MI bowlers and propel RCB toward a win in their opening IPL 2023 clash.

In the fourth over of the chase, Virat Kohli got the whole stadium on their feet with a swashbuckling sixer off England pacer Jofra Archer. Kohli identified the slower ball from Archer, as it pitched outside off and Kohli jumped down the track to whack him straight over long off for a six.

WHAT A SIX BY VIRAT KOHLI TO JOFRA ARCHER. #MIvsRCB | #RCBvMIpic.twitter.com/EmR9S2xOFc — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 2, 2023

The former India skipper did an encore in the fourteenth over as he hammered Archer for another maximum. It was a slower short of a length ball aimed at the body of Kohli, who got inside the line and helped it over the deep fine leg.

Tilak Varma revives MI's innings after initial setback; surprises crowd with 'helicopter shot'

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts, losing three wickets in the powerplay itself. Even after the powerplay, MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals although some batters did get the start, but couldn’t bat for long.

While the wickets kept falling from one end, Tilak Varma held one end firmly. The 20-year-old not only held his fort but also struck boundaries at regular intervals. His timely blows never let MI slow down significantly. However, his best shot came on the last ball of the innings. He played a helicopter flick to end MI’s innings on a high.

Varma accumulated 84 off just 46 balls, which included 9 fours and four maximums. Due to his valiant effort, Mumbai Indians managed to post a respected total on the board. If MI are to have a successful campaign, Tilak Varma will have to score consistently with the willow.