Too hot to handle! WATCH Umran Malik's fiery 149kph delivery that cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fourth game of IPL 2023. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals got off to a brisk start - thanks to an onslaught by RR openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. They helped RR post 85/1 in the powerplay overs.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled back things after the start of the 12th over by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Umran Malik bowls a ripper to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal

Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in the cricket world right now. He can consistently clock 145+ km/h with the ball. After conceding 24 runs in the first two overs, Umran made a strong comeback in his next spell.

He bowled a brutal delivery to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal on the first ball of the 15th over. He bowled a 149.3 km/h ball on a length. The ball skidded a bit to get past Devdutt Padikkal, who seemed to be beaten by the pace and struck in the crease. The ball crashed the stumps to send Padikkat back on a low score of 2.

Umran Malik is known to bowl such vicious deliveries from time to time. He can be a nightmare for the batters having a chink in their armour.

Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed in a similar fashion by Umran Malik last year as well. There were many similarities between the two dismissals a year apart. Even the last year, Devdutt was beaten with Umran’s high pace, and the stumps were sent flying.

Umran Malik is one of the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He operates in the middle overs and will be crucial for the team. He has the pace but bowled wayward at times last season. The team management would want him to be accurate with his line and lengths this season, and his pace will take care of the rest.