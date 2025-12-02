Rajasthan Royals Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Another Century, Becomes Youngest Ever Centurion in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This was his third T20 century.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued his marvellous form, notching up another blistering century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. During the Bihar vs Maharashtra game, Vaibhav showed his ruthless approach again while opening the innings.

He scored an unbeaten 108 in just 61 balls, including seven boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 177.05. 64.81% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Vaibhav scored 61.36% of the team’s runs alone.

With this, he became the youngest batter ever to hit a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the age of 14 years and 250 days. Vaibhav Suryavanshi also becomes the youngest batter to three T20 hundreds after already boasting records for the youngest centurion in U19 Tests, IPL, T20s, and U19 ODIs.

Lately, the southpaw has worked on weaving long innings rather than playing those quickfire cameos, which will eventually help him understand innings construction and evolve as a batter. Vaibhav already has the talent and potential, and recent developments show his maturity at the crease, making him even more special and one for the long run.

How Vaibhav Suryavanshi helps Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 auction

Rajasthan Royals parted ways with Sanju Samson, leaving a massive void in the top order for IPL 2026. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise and rapid progress have certainly made their task easier for the IPL 2026 auction.

They can partner him with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius will take the No.3 slot. Had Vaibhav not shown enough development, RR would have had to opt for alternatives and spend big on a top-order batter.

Now they can look to focus on other crucial spots: the spin-bowling department and another pace-bowling all-rounder. Rajasthan Royals have a budget of INR 16.05, which is not as high as some other teams, so they can afford to go hard on these two slots rather than looking for a replacement for Samson.

Then, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also a long-term investment who can easily play for them for more than a decade, and he will only get better from here on. RR were prudent enough to rope him in the mega auction before anyone knew him properly, and Samson’s exit won’t affect them much now.

