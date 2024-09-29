Rajasthan Royals (RR) set to make three shock releases ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were one of the strongest teams in the competition in the previous cycle, for they had specialists for all slots.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were one of the strongest teams in the competition in the previous cycle, for they had specialists for all slots. They were among the most consistent sides and qualified for playoffs twice in three seasons while also playing the final in IPL 2022.

However, the mega auction will tempt them to make harsh decisions and leave out a few players. The mega auction will be hard on them particularly since they had a set player for each role, and the trimming will break their set combination.

We look at three shock releases RR might take ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Shimron Hetmyer

Doing an arduous job batting in the middle order, Shimron Hetmyer was absolutely brilliant and played a pivotal role in allowing the top four to play freely. Since 2022, he has 726 runs at an average of 36.30 and a strike rate of 154.46, including two fifties, in 37 innings.

However, RR will be keen on retaining Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, whereas Riyan Parag or Trent Boult might take the fourth spot. That leaves no place for Shimron Hetmyer and might be released.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was Rajasthan Royals’ best bowler since joining them in 2022 and took the most wickets. Since 2022, he has 66 wickets at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 16.25 in 46 innings, including four four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

However, RR might look to pick Boult ahead of him, given he has ample powerplay and death-overs value. Moreover, RR might also use other slots for their batting unit which has a number of match-winners.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was a perfect partner for Yuzvendra Chahal, for he bowled tight overs and allowed Chahal to get rewards from the other end. Further, he was also used as a floater with the bat and batted in different positions according to the requirement.

However, RR can’t retain him due to the availability of other quality options in each department. Ashwin is likely to come into the auction, but RR can re-bid for him and acquire him again.

