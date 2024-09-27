RCB set to make three shock releases ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

We look at three shock releases RCB might make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were one of the most consistent teams in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three attempts. They were close to qualifying even in the 2023 season and missed it by a whisker.

However, they had an ageing side who might not endure another cycle of three years in IPL. Hence, RCB will be forced to make a few harsh releases before the IPL 2025 auction to prepare for the upcoming cycle.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, might be one of the biggest releases ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Despite performing exceptionally in the last cycle, RCB might part ways with Faf due to his age.

Faf, 40, might not endure another IPL cycle, and his batting exploits are on the wane, which might tempt RCB not to use an overseas slot for him. There are better options in the squad.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell didn’t have a great IPL 2024, and his recent form has been mediocre. RCB have Will Jacks and Cameron Green as better options who can be long-term investments with a bright future ahead.

In Maxwell, RCB don’t get as long a value as in Jacks and Green, so they might leave him out. There might not be any slot available for him, given Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Siraj are sure retentions.

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Vijaykumar Vyshak is one of the most promising Indian pacers, but RCB might be tempted to leave him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. RCB have Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Siraj are certain retentions from the Indian department, whereas Will Jacks and Cameron Green will present a strong case in the overseas contingent.

Even if teams are allowed to retain an uncapped player, RCB might prefer Yash Dayal, given how well he performed in the last edition. It looks certain RCB will leave out Vijaykumar, even though he impressed in patches in the Bengaluru jersey.

