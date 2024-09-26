Mumbai Indians (MI) set to make three shock releases ahead of IPL 2025 auction

We look at three shock releases MI might make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Despite ending at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) had one of the strongest teams in the competition. They had an all-round team with most bases covered, and their Indian core was easily the best in the competition.

However, the mega auction will tempt them to leave out plenty of quality players who performed quite well in the previous cycle. MI have always had a strong team, so the mega auctions are harsh on them, but that’s how the league operates.

We look at three shock releases MI might make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Rohit Sharma

As surprising as it may sound, Mumbai Indians might leave Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Performance-wise, MI had several better options like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who were more consistent than the former MI captain.

Further, the change in leadership, with Hardik Pandya becoming the captain, didn’t sit well, and there were reports about rifts in the dressing room. Given his captaincy credentials, Rohit might want to lead a side, which will tempt him to make this harsh decision.

Ishan Kishan

Rohit Sharma’s partner at the top, Ishan Kishan might also come in the IPL 2025 auction, for MI have better and more consistent players. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are sure retentions, whereas MI will have to choose among Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, and Akash Madhwal for the last spot, assuming teams will be allowed four retentions.

Further, Kishan’s performances haven’t been adequate despite getting to play almost all the games. Since 2023, he has had 774 runs at an average of 26.68 with four fifties in 29 innings; these numbers aren’t great for someone bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore.

Tim David

Another mighty underperformer in the previous cycle, Tim David might also be left by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. David came for INR 8.25 crore in the last mega auction, but his performances were consistent, especially in the 2024 season.

When MI bought him in the previous mega auction, his value was high, but MI will get him at a lower price this time. MI might prioritise the Indian core and part ways with Tim David.

