Rajasthan Royals batter rises to No.5 in Latest ICC Test Rankings, DC Star re-enters Top 10

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) star has stormed into the top five of the latest ICC rankings for the Men’s Test batting. The player has been one of the most consistent batters in recent times and rightly ascends to the ladder after another impressive showing in the recent match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opener of the Indian team, has risen to the fifth position in the ICC rankings for Tests, with a career-best rating of 751. He was previously in the sixth spot, but a fine fifty against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai saw him rise higher and get into the top five with a bang.

Even overall, Jaiswal has been among the most consistent Indian batters in the longest format lately and scored runs almost every time. He is the second-leading run-scorer in Tests this year, with 806 runs at an amazing average of 67.16, including four fifties and two centuries, in 13 innings.

Even in the first Test against Bangladesh, Jaiswal cracked a gritty 56 in the first innings when other batters around him kept falling in arduous batting conditions. Only Joe Root, at the top of the chart, has scored more runs (986) at an average of 54.77, with the help of four fifties and as many centuries, in 20 outings.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma other Indian batters in the top 10

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant has also seen a significant rise in the ICC rankings after a marvellous ton in the second innings against Bangladesh in Chennai. He now sits in the sixth position in the table, just below Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a 731 rating.

Pant scored 109 runs in 128 balls in his comeback Test, including 13 boundaries and four maximums. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, sits in the tenth position, going down by five spots.

In the previous ranking, Rohit was the highest-ranked Indian batter in the ICC rankings for the Men’s Test batting. He was fifth in the ranking, but a quiet Test against Bangladesh took him below.

They all will have an opportunity to rise in the table with a brilliant second Test against Bangladesh. The final Test will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

