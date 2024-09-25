Former CSK star forced to take premature retirement

In a recent development coming in, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has been forced to take a premature retirement.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has enjoyed two successful stints with CSK (2011-2015 and 2018-2022), had announced his retirement earlier this month from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after the ongoing edition (CPL 2024).

However, it is now been understood that Bravo has played his final match in the CPL.

The 40-year-old sustained a groin injury while fielding against St Lucia Kings (SLK) in Tarouba on Tuesday (September 24) and has now ended his CPL career before the playoffs.

Bravo sustained an injury while attempting to catch a ball hit by Kings' captain Faf du Plessis during the seventh over. He immediately exited the field after pulling up and did not bowl at all in what became his final match in the CPL. Although he returned to bat at No. 11 in Trinbago Knight Rider's (TKR) unsuccessful pursuit of 219 runs, he faced only one delivery, which struck his thigh. He then had to retire hurt, visibly emotional.

TKR miss the services of another veteran IPL star

In this match against the Kings, TKR was without Sunil Narine, who is still recovering from a quad strain. Reports indicate that Narine’s injury is not as serious as Bravo’s, and he is anticipated to return soon. Additionally, Andre Russell, who dealt with a hamstring issue at the beginning of the tournament, is being cautious with his workload.

On Tuesday, Russell bowled two overs. With Bravo and Narine unavailable, Pollard stepped up and bowled his full quota of overs for the first time in the CPL since 2022.

