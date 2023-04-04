IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will score more runs than Rohit Sharma this season

IPL conducted a poll where they asked who will score more runs between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 8 wickets in their first game of the tournament. They were clinical in all the departments, handing MI another first-match defeat in the season.

Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of 82 runs off just 49 balls, including six fours and 5 maximums. Faf du Plessis also played an excellent knock of 73 runs with the help of 5 fours and six maximums.

Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will score more runs than Rohit Sharma

Ravi Shastri, while commentating on the match, said that Virat Kohli will get more runs than the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. According to him, Virat Kohli has the responsibility of batting long as an anchor, whereas Rohit Sharma will go brisk from the start. Hence, Virat will have more opportunities to score runs.

“The fact that he has to bat long and deep will allow him to get those volume of runs. On the other hand, with Rohit Sharma, you will see some short bursts, some match-winning bursts, but in terms of volume, Virat will get a lot of runs this season,” exclaimed the former Indian cricket team coach.

He is accurate to an extent. Kohli has his own method, which has been very effective over the years. Meanwhile, Rohit’s main job is to provide a good start mainly.

This topic became a debate when the IPL’s official website conducted a poll in which they asked the fans who would end up with more runs between Virat and Rohit. Virat won the poll by a landslide margin as he got 67% votes from the users.

Based on the current form, Kohli scoring more runs than Rohit seems imminent. Rohit could manage only 1 run off 10 balls in the opening rubber of the season. Mumbai Indians would want a better performance from him in the coming matches.