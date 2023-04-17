"They'll never make you feel low," Ravindra Jadeja praises the team owners of CSK

There were rumours about the bitter relationships between Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK management

In the latest interview with Star Sports, Ravindra Jadeja talked about the qualities of Chennai Super Kings’ owners and the environment in the dressing room. The CSK and India all-rounder seemed pretty satisfied with the treatment of the players inside the camp. Ravindra Jadeja talked briefly about equality among the players.

There were rumours about the bitter relationships between Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK management amid CSK’s terrible run last year. However, the all-rounder himself sidelined the canard on Twitter in November last year.

Ravindra Jadeja praises the owners and team management of the Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja applauded the management of Chennai Super Kings in a show with Star Sports. The 34-year-old exclaimed that they have the same attitude even after so many years, and they never make a player feel low, irrespective of the performances on the field.

“CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now, after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and the approach. They'll never make you feel low even when you aren't performing well,” said the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja also stated that every player gets the same treatment in the room. There is no partiality between the young players and the experienced campaigners.

“There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment like other senior players. No pressure at all. No biases among any players, whether they are playing or not,” added the Saurashtra-born.

It is not the first time a player is eulogising the owners and support staff of Chennai Super Kings. Every player who has been part of the CSK setup in any capacity has praised them for their kind approach. No wonder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a part of CSK for a lengthy period now, panegyrised the caretakers of the team.

Ravindra Jadeja had a captaincy debacle last year when MS Dhoni decided to step down and pass the baton to the other deserving ones. Jadeja lost as many as six games out of the eight he captained. MS Dhoni had to take over the team again after consistent failures.

However, the talks between Ravindra Jadeja and the think-tank kept the team united despite the outer noise. Jadeja is a vital member of CSK, and the team would want him to continue providing his valuable services.