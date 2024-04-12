RCB fans blast Nitin Menon over controversial DRS call with Mumbai Indians having no reviews

A recent controversy in the IPL 2024 season has divided the Internet as the fans are taking different sides in lieu of the event’s occurrence. The incident took place during the high intensity clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium as the umpire called for his review after the hosts exhausted all their reviews in the first innings of the match.

In the 17th over of the game, Mumbai Indians’ star pacer Jasprit Bumrah came to the attack. It was the second delivery of the over as the on field umpire Nitin Menon called for an umpire review for a possible caught behind by Ishan Kishan for the dismissal of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis.

What seemed like a wide delivery, the wicket-keeper made a diving effort to mark a low catch. Kishan and Bumrah instantly opined on the involvement of the South African opener’s bat. Faf was ultimately saved by the grace of the third umpire after the ultra edge did not showcase the involvement of his bat.







Notably, Hardik Pandya and co. had previously exhausted both of their reviews, and the possible dismissal couldn’t have had the backing of a review. However, the on-field umpire’s review granted Mumbai Indians the assurance of the dismissal.

Seeking a quick dismissal, Bumrah registered two back-to-back scalps in the same over as he dismissed the Skipper Faf du Plessis and the new batter on the crease Mahipal Lomror for 61 runs and a duck respectively.

RCB Fans Accuse Nitin Menon for biases towards MI during IPL 2024

Nitin Menon’s review promptly disappointed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as they grilled the umpire on the social media accounts. Several fans called for a possible bias of the on field umpire towards the Mumbai Indians while several disregarded his decision of providing Mumbai an additional review, despite them exhausting their chances of scrutinizing.

However, several fans have also backed a reasonable explanation to Nitin Menon’s decision of calling for a review as the umpire would have wanted to double check the outcome of the delivery during the crucial phase of the innings of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

At the end of the innings, RCB posted a total of 196 runs on the board which was later comfortably chased by Mumbai Indians batters within 15.3 overs. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 and 52 runs respectively making the hosts finish the game early.

Check out the Fans Reactions -

Everything is Fixed....!!!!



1. When it's four But umpire check & don't give.



2. When MI Have no review left that time MI appeal & umpire take review.



3.Lomror Given LBW That Ball Going With Angle & It's miss the stumps but third umpire another idea 🤡🤯#RCBvsMI #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/iw6SGU8Lgm — Khabri_Prasang (@Prasang_) April 11, 2024

Match fixers MI 😢 — V.S RAJPUT (@virat_rajput01) April 11, 2024

This is to check whether wicket keeper has collected the catch clearly . — TrueCitizen01 (@TCitizen01) April 11, 2024







Ambani's Power it is 😡 — V.S RAJPUT (@virat_rajput01) April 11, 2024





Nitin Menon?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??



What the fuck was that? How can you review that for a FAIR CATCH????!!!!!!



WHEN THEY HAVE NO REVIEWS LEFT??!?!?!?!?!?!



THIS IS SENSATIONAL FRAUD THAT JUST HAPPENED. UNBELIEVABLE. — archith (@InswinginMenace) April 11, 2024







Bro these catches are always reviewed by Umpire.

Kuch bhi 😂 — Orwellian (@GeorgiOrwell) April 11, 2024





Bhai mujhe bhi doubtfull laga lekin ek cheez samajh nhi aayi agar umpire khareed hi hai to review kyo karta seedha out de deta na — Bharat Yadav (@Yada87385Yadav) April 11, 2024



