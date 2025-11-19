RCB IPL 2026 Auction Targets: Strengthening The Middle Order Priority For Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The reigning champions will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 16.40 crore.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season with one of the most balanced squads. Let’s look at some of the key RCB IPL 2026 auction targets that the management would be eyeing during the mini auction on December 16.

The reigning champions have almost all the bases covered ahead of the forthcoming season. After a successful last season, which helped RCB to break their 17-year-long title drought, the management has decided to carry on with the same core to continue the momentum. They have included only eight players in the RCB released players list 2026, including the injury replacement, Mayank Agarwal.

However, following a few domestic releases, the Men in Red would look to rope in some strong Indian replacements to fill up these slots in the IPL 2026 auction. Having said that, the RCB IPL 2026 auction targets will specifically focus on strengthening the team’s middle-order.

Venkatesh Iyer

Earlier, the team had engaged in a fierce bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to rope in the Madhya Pradesh batter in the mega auction last year. Their highest bid for Venkatesh Iyer was a massive amount of INR 23.50 crore.

Though they could not secure the deal, following his inclusion in the KKR released players 2026 list, RCB would surely want to include the 30-year-old in their squad for the 2026 season. Venkatesh is a great left-handed middle-order option for the RCB squad 2026, given his versatility to bat at the top as well. He can also offer a few overs of medium pace. His connection with Rajat Patidar strengthens his chances to don the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey.

Vansh Bedi

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had acquired the 22-year-old for INR 55 lakh for the previous season. But the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the entire IPL 2025 with an ankle injury. As the Chennai outfit has included him in the CSK released players 2026 list, he might be added to the RCB Squad 2026.

While leading the Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Bedi notched up 187 runs in nine matches at a pulsating strike rate of 187. The Bengaluru management may rope him in as a backup for their swashbuckling gloveman Jitesh Sharma.

Tejasvi Dahiya

Another wicketkeeper-batter, who could feature in the RCB IPL 2026 auction targets, would be Delhi’s Tejavi Dahiya. The gloveman, who previously went unsold at the mega auction, had a blistering season for the South Delhi Superstarz in the DPL 2025.

The right-handed batter scored 339 runs in 10 fixtures at the tournament’s second-best strike rate of 190.45. This makes him another potential backup plan in the RCB Squad 2026.

Sonu Yadav

After releasing domestic all-rounders like Manoj Bhandage and Mohit Rathee, the RCB IPL 2026 auction targets could include Tamil Nadu’s Sonu Yadav. Earlier, he was part of the squad in IPL 2023, but could not manage his debut appearance in the cash-rich league. Alike Venky, he can also offer a couple of overs of medium pace. Additionally, his recent performances in T20 cricket could open the doors for the RCB Squad 2026.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar run of form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. With a total of 16 wickets in seven fixtures at an impressive economy of 7.98, Sonu became the highest wicket-taker of the latest TNPL season. Alongside the smashing bowling performance, he also contributed a crucial 133 runs with the willow to the Nellai Royal Kings’ tally.

