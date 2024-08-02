RCB to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

We look at three uncapped players RCB can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were one of the most exciting teams in the previous cycle and performed consistently for three consecutive years. They reached playoffs twice while missing out once due to one less win in the league stage. They had plenty of positives from this cycle, with several players stepping up at different stages.

Notably, RCB had ample domestic talents in the squad, and if IPL allows teams to retain one uncapped player, they will have a few options. With players offering different skills, RCB must assess their requirements and make a wise call. Eventually, they should hold the player with the best skills and multiple values; who can be a long-term investment for the side.

We look at three uncapped players RCB can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Mahipal Lomror

Mahipal Lomror is arguably RCB’s best bet among the uncapped players to retain for the upcoming seasons. Lomror is a batting all-rounder, who bats left-handed and bowls left-arm finger spin. He is a solid spin-hitter, making him a real asset for the middle overs.

Further, his spin bowling is on the rise and ever-improving, making him an all-round package. Lomror has done well in patches in the IPL but hasn’t been used precisely by the sides in his IPL career. If RCB retain him, they will get a middle-order batter who can give a couple of overs with the ball, provided they use him wisely and extract the most out of him.

Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat is a left-handed wicketkeeper batter from Delhi, who has taken giant leaps as a batter lately. Anuj, 24, has massive potential to become a regular in IPL, given he works more on his boundary shots and scoring rate. He showed glimpses of his peak in patches during IPL 2024, making him one to look out for.

Further, his wicketkeeping is a bonus to have, and with age on his side, Rawat is a real deal. RCB can work on the flaws in his batting and turn him into a regular in the XI since Dinesh Karthik has retired, and RCB need a wicketkeeper batter. Instead of looking at other options, which are rare in the domestic circuit, RCB can work with Anuj Rawat and make him their investment for the years to come.

Vyshak Vijaykumar

Vyshak Vijaykumar is another uncapped player RCB can look to invest in by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Vijaykumar is an exciting pacer who can bowl in different phases. He has the tools to be a solid middle and death-over bowler for any T20 side.

Overall, he has played 11 IPL matches, snaring 13 wickets at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 17.77, with the best of 3/20. More than numbers, Vyshak’s skillsets have been noticeable and praised by various experts around the globe. From here on, he will keep improving and his value might surge in the auction, and RCB can preserve him.

