Rajasthan Royals to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

We look at three possible players Rajasthan Royals can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the most consistent sides in the IPL 2022-24 cycles, qualifying for the playoffs twice and missing once by the barest of margins. They also played in the final of IPL 2022, where RR came second to Gujarat Titans (GT). However, they were a solid unit and posed a massive threat to every side.

One of their most significant strengths was the solid Indian core that did wonders for three consecutive years. While the best ones made their international debut and became capped, RR still have a few players to choose from to retain in the uncapped category. They can serve the team for long and become match-winners for the Pink Army.

We look at three possible players RR can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Shubham Dubey

Shubham Dubey looks among the best uncapped options for RR to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was bought at INR 5.8 crore in the last auction with huge hype because of his skillsets in the domestic arena. His ability to strike big and take on the bowlers at will from the first ball makes him an exciting package to work with.

Dubey made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians (MI) and played four matches in IPL 2024, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 173.68. His strike rate shows he has the ability to replicate his performances at this stage. With more work in the right direction, which RR’s team management definitely will, Dubey can become a real asset for them in the middle or lower middle order.

Also Read: KKR to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Kunal Singh Rathore

Kunal Singh Rathore was the first player from Kota to be picked in the IPL, and Rajasthan Royals were the ideal team to rope him. Rathore, a hard-hitting batter with wicketkeeping skills, has been part of the RR setup since IPL 2023 and has worked extensively with Zubin Bharucha, Director of High Performance at RR. Rathore's potential was visible during the domestic tournaments, which led to his RR call-up.

Telegram Group Join Now

While Kunal hasn’t made his IPL debut yet, the team knows his real potential and can look to invest in him. Further, his wicketkeeping skills are another area RR can benefit from, making him a solid option. For now, Kunal can be a backup to Sanju Samson and slowly come into the team and cement his spot.

Also Read: CSK to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Tanush Kotian

An all-rounder from Mumbai, Tanush Kotian, is another all-round package for Rajasthan Royals to invest in. Kotian, 25, is a right-handed batter who can bowl useful off-spin with the ball. He wasn’t part of Rajasthan Royals initially but came in, after Adam Zampa pulled out at the last moment, on the back of consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy.

He made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings, scoring a scratchy 24 while opening. That doesn’t depict the amount of talent he possesses. If RR persist with him, Kotian can give them a solid all-round option for the coming years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.