WATCH: Rinku Singh gets second bat from Virat Kohli after KKR vs RCB clash

A video went viral last week where the latest Indian sensation Rinku Singh was seen having a chat with Virat Kohli regarding his bat. Before the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Virat gifted one of his bats to Rinku to play with in the middle.

However, Rinku broke that bat while batting against a spinner and later told Virat about it when they met again for the reverse fixture in Kolkata. Rinku was seen checking two bats owned by Virat while revealing the whole incident about the broken willow.

As Virat enquired about the place it broke from, Rinku pointed at the bottom, stating it was damaged from its toe end. Further, he asked for another bat from Kohli, swearing he would take full care of it and won’t break this time.

However, Virat said if he gives him another bat, the second one in as many games, he might be in the problem in the later phase of the tournament. Then, Virat went away with his training kit without giving another bat to Rinku.

Rinku Singh manages to get another bat from Virat Kohli

In the latest development, Rinku Singh himself revealed that he managed to get another bat from Virat Kohli in a viral video on social media platforms. One of the fans asked Rinku whether Virat offered him another bat, to which Rinku answered that he got it while showing the bat in his hand.

There was clear happiness on his face after receiving the second bat from the legendary Virat Kohli. Despite having only a limited number of bats, Kohli gave another one to Rinku to please him, and he now has to make sure not to damage it again.

Mission successful, Rinku got a bat from Kohli😂pic.twitter.com/UOgIDLhmTF — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 25, 2024

Rinku has blown hot and cold in this IPL season, and Kolkata Knight Riders would want him to regain his full form as the team enters a crucial phase. Hopefully, the second bat from Kohli will prove prosperous for him.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next game tomorrow. A win will consolidate their position in the top two.

