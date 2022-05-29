Riyan Parag IPL and T20 Career Stats and Records: Player profile, Age, Auction price, Team and All you need to know

Everything You need to know about Riyan Parag: Personal Details, Life Background, IPL Stats and Records, Overall T20 Stats and Records, Teams and IPL Auction Price History.

Keen to contribute in all facets of the game, Riyan Parag is one of India’s young cricketing talents slowly taking strides towards a bright future. Son of former first-class cricketer Parag Das, Riyan, a batting all-rounder was a part of India’s U19 World Cup winning team in New Zealand in 2018, and was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals in the following year’s IPL auction, and has been an integral part of the setup since.

A free-flowing stroke maker, Parag bats in the lower middle-order for the Rajasthan Royals and is a useful bowling option with his crafty spin-bowling. He’s skilled to deliver both - off-breaks and wrist-spin - while using varied release angles to his advantage. He has also plied his trade in the longer versions, the highlight being his three fifty-plus scores for India colts in the two unofficial Tests against their England counterparts before the U19 World Cup triumph. He has 952 runs and 21 wickets in 16 first-class games, with a century and a five-for to his name.

From idolizing MS Dhoni as a kid to playing against him in the IPL, the Assam cricketer has already taken giant strides in competitive cricket.

Personal details

Date of Birth DOB: 10-11-2001 Teams played for Assam, India U19, Rajasthan Royals Batting style Right-handed bat Bowling style Right-arm mixed IPL debut year 2019

Background and family details

Riyan Parag was born on November 10, 2001 in the Assam state capital Guwahati. His father, Parag Das, played first-class cricket for his state team Assam and Railways between 1993/94 and 2008, and his mother Mithoo Barooah is a former national record-holding swimmer in 50m freestyle, while having also represented India at the Asian Championships and SAF Games.

Parag Das scored 1,936 runs at 28.05 and bagged 36 wickets at 35.02 in 43 first-class matches. In 32 List A appearances, he totalled 575 runs and took 17 wickets.

Das, a worker for the North-east Frontier Railways, moved to the outskirts of Guwahati to the vicinity of the Nehru Stadium in bid to enhance his son’s cricketing career when he wasn’t even into his teens. That was where Riyan caught the attention of former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, who was then a part of all-India talent hunt programme, and was overseeing an U16 selection trials camp. In 2013, he made his U16 debut as a 12-year-old.

At 15, he was picked in Assam’s senior squad for the Inter State Twenty-20 Tournament, and would make his T20 debut against Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. Later that year, he made his first-class debut in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad.

Interestingly, the father-son duo have both played alongside former India captain MS Dhoni. Playing in his debut Ranji Trophy season for Bihar in 1999-2000, Dhoni had Assam opener Parag stumped for in the second innings off left-arm spinner Avinash Kumar in a 191-run win. Almost two decades later in 2019, Parag made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals against Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and was caught behind off Shardul Thakur for 16.

IPL Statistics

Parag was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakhs in the final round of the 2019 IPL auctions, and has since been trusted by the franchise, with them signing him for INR 3.80 crores in the 2022 mega auctions. He made an early impression with 160 runs from five outings in 2019, including a responsible 50 in a team total of 115 against the Capitals - which made him the youngest batter ever to score a half-century in the IPL at 17 years and 175 days.

Till date, Parag has scored 503 runs from limited batting opportunities, and has bagged four wickets. A gun-fielder, Parag operates at key positions in the field and is already RR’s second most successful fielder in terms of catches, with 28 grabs from 46 outings, only behind Ajinkya Rahane’s tally of 40 from 100.

Batting and Fielding Stats

Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 46 6 507 56* 16.9 403 125.81 0 2 39 22 28 0 2022 16 3 168 56* 16.8 117 143.59 0 1 10 10 16 0 2021 11 2 93 25 11.62 83 112.04 0 0 6 4 6 0 2020 12 1 86 42* 12.28 77 111.68 0 0 6 3 1 0 2019 7 0 160 50 32 126 126.98 0 1 17 5 5 0

Bowling Stats

Year Mat Balls WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 46 157 4 1/10 70 10.7 39.25 0 0 2022 16 24 1 1/12 59 14.75 24 0 0 2021 11 37 1 1/7 73 11.83 37 0 0 2020 12 12 0 0/13 - 13.5 - 0 0 2019 7 84 2 1/10 60.5 8.64 42 0 0

T20 Statistics

Parag’s T20 career has majorly revolved around his association with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, with 44 of his 71 appearances coming across four years in the tournament. He didn’t have the most promising of starts to his career - the debut Inter-State T20 Tournament in 2016/17 fetching him just 26 runs from three innings - but he built on solidly thereafter.

His career best of unbeaten 77, one of his nine T20 fifties, came as a captain in Assam’s 13-run win over Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Batting and Fielding Stats

Matches Innings NO Runs HS Average Balls faced Strike-rate 100s 50s Fours Sixes Catches 73 61 10 1187 77* 23.27 924 128.46 0 9 83 60 37

Bowling Stats

Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy Strike-rate 4w 5w 73 44 617 776 24 3/30 32.33 7.54 25.7 0 0

IPL Auction price history

Year Price (INR) Team 2019 3.80 Cr Rajasthan Royals 2020 20 Lakhs Rajasthan Royals 2021 20 Lakhs Rajasthan Royals 2022 20 Lakhs Rajasthan Royals

Year by year T20 record

Batting Stats

Year by Year M Inn R B 4 6 Ave SR 2017 3 3 26 20 4 1 8.67 130 2019 20 16 413 342 35 16 27.53 120.76 2020 12 8 86 77 6 3 12.29 111.69 2021 21 20 463 348 26 28 30.87 133.05 2022 16 13 168 117 10 10 16.8 143.59

Bowling Stats

Year by Year M Inn O M R W Ec Wd Nb 2017 3 1 1 - 13 - 13 - - 2019 20 20 49.4 2 333 11 6.7 2 - 2020 12 2 2 - 27 - 13.5 1 - 2021 21 16 43.1 - 320 12 7.41 4 - 2022 16 4 4 - 59 1 14.75 2 -

2019

Parag made his presence felt in just his second IPL outing with a steady 43 in a successful run-chase of 162 against a strong Mumbai Indians attack in Jaipur. He replicated the feat with another match-winning 47 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, before scoring a responsible 50 in a team total of 116 against the Delhi Capitals - his maiden IPL half-century.

2020

After a promising first season, Parag could manage just 86 runs at 12.29 in the 2020 IPL held in the UAE. Barring a 26-ball 42* against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was a highly unproductive season for the right-hander, who registered scores of 6, 0, 1, 16, 1, 20 and 0 in the rest of his outings. RR suffered a bottom of the points table finish for the first time in 2020.

2021

The 2021 tournament wasn’t much different either, with Parag registering single-digit scores in seven of his 10 innings. He had dismissed Chris Gayle in the team’s opening fixture against Punjab Kings, before scoring a brisk 11-ball 25 in a narrowly missed 222-run chase.

Parag was Assam’s leading batter in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 109 runs at 27.25 from five outings with a highest of 58. He also bagged six wickets while maintaining a run-a-ball economy in his side’s fifth finish in the Elite Hroup D.

2022

Parag has been a key member of the Rajasthan Royals XI during their run to the IPL 2022 final. He scored 168 runs from 13 outings while striking at 143.59 in the lower-middle order. A reliable boundary-rider, Parag finished the season with 16 field catches, a record for any Indian non-wicketkeeper in an IPL season.



