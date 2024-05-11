'Ek Ek chiz change ho raha ha' - Rohit Sharma's chat with KKR staff Abhishek Nayar goes viral; KKR handle deletes video

An intriguing chat between Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar has been viral on social media.

While the context is unknown, Rohit can be heard saying something about a particular thing, which fans are speculating about the change in leadership in Mumbai Indians (MI).

“Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai. Vo unke uper hai, maine banaya hai usko temple samajh kr. Ye mera last hai (Everything is changing one by one. It’s on them, I have made it by taking it as a temple. This is my last”).

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) official handle initially posted the video but deleted it later to fuel the fire, as the audience has more reasons to brew a story of their own and draw different consequences. It’s unknown what the chat is all about, and we have only mentioned what is audible from Rohit’s end in the viral video.

THIS IS BIG 👀



Rohit Sharma to Abhishek Nayar: Ek Ek chiz change ho raha hai...Vo unke upar hai...Vo mera ghar hai mene banaya usko temple samajhke (video posted by KKR, they deleted it later)



Rohit in KKR next season?pic.twitter.com/VtcV1LwWp0#MumbaiIndians | #IPL2024 |… — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) May 10, 2024

Such videos are open to interpretation because we don’t know the exact story, and the video just has a trimmed portion, which is enough to generate traction. Numerous talks around the clip are out there on social media platforms, with a few fans thinking Rohit is talking about the MI management.

Hardik Pandya, and the change in leadership - a never-ending saga

Since Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians and was handed the captaincy duties by removing Rohit Sharma, the talks about grouping and rifts have been reported. Such reports are bound to roll out, given the way things panned out within a few days of Hardik’s return, even though reports are hardly trustworthy.

A couple of days back, a report published by The Indian Express read that senior players have complained to the MI management about Hardik Pandya. The report suggested cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were part of the group complaining about their newly appointed captain.

That Mumbai Indians have lost plenty of matches and are knocked out has only exacerbated things and given more reasons to churn out such reports. Then, Hardik Pandya also made a few bizarre statements, especially blaming Tilak Varma following the loss over Delhi Capitals (DC).

This fresh video has left the fans speculating that Rohit will move to Kolkata Knight Riders next year. Again, these are just rumours, and that video suggests absolutely nothing concrete.

