WATCH: Shubman Gill's uncharacteristic celebration after scoring majestic ton against CSK

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), GT skipper Shubman Gill gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess by slamming the 100th ton in IPL history.

Gill, who is usually a person of calm demeanour had a rather uncharacteristic celebration after reaching the three-figure landmark.

Gill dispatched a Simranjeet Singh full toss delivery from the outside off, shuffling across the crease as he whipped it straight towards the deep backward square leg for a stunning boundary.

Gill had a fiery celebration, fist bumping and jumping in the air as he yelled 'F**k off'.

For the unversed, Shubman Gill was recently snubbed from India's 15-man squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June in West Indies and USA.

CSK gets off to a shaky start in the run-chase

Speaking about the match, apart from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan registered his maiden IPL ton as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth score of 231 for 3 in 20 overs.

CSK, however, had a poor start to the chase, trailing at 10 for 3 at one point of time.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scorecard reads 68 for 3 in 7.5 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali currently at the crease.

GT are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 11 games and are virtually out of the playoffs race.

CSK, on the other hand, are inside the Top 4 with 12 points from 11 games and win today will further consolidate their chances of playoffs qualification.

