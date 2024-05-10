Sai Sudharsan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 14-year-old IPL record

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), GT's young batter Sai Sudarshan eclipsed one of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's milestones.

Sudarshan entered the recordbooks to become the fastest Indian to reach 1000 IPL runs.

Sudarshan reached the significant landmark, surpassing the previous record of 31 innings shared by Sachin Tendulkar (achieved in April 2010) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (achieved during the 2022 season).

In overall records, Sudharsan is now tied for third place with Matthew Hayden. The only players to have reached 1,000 IPL runs faster are Shaun Marsh (21 innings) and Lendl Simmons (23 innings).

Sudharsan's achievement was marked with flair as he hit consecutive sixes off CSK seamer Simarjeet Singh in the 11th over, reaching 71 runs off 38 balls after the Titans were put into bat first.

Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill gives Gujarat Titans a flying start

Speaking about the match, Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start with Sai Sudarshan building a formidable opening stand with skipper Shubman Gill. The duo scripted an incredible 210-run partnership, taking the CSK bowlers to the cleaners.

Sudarshan eventually went on to register his maiden IPL ton, scoring a knock of 51-ball 103.

At the time of writing this report, GT are batting on 210 for 1 in 17.2 overs, with Shubman Gill and David Miller at the crease.

GT are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 11 games and are virtually out of the playoffs race.

CSK, on the other hand, is inside the Top 4 with 12 points from 11 games and a win today will further consolidate their chances of playoffs qualification.

