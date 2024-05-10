'Don't leave us ever:' KKR fan makes an emotional plea to Gautam Gambhir

A chief architect of KKR's resurgence this season can be attributed to Gambhir.

Two-time Indian Premier League winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have witnessed a turnaround in their fortunes in the ongoing IPL 2024 season from the last time around where they finished seventh.

A chief architect of this resurgence can be attributed to KKR's former skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is currently with the franchise as a team mentor.

Gambhir, who led KKR to both their titles in 2012 and 2014, is now hoping to end the team's near-decade trophy drought.

The team definitely seems to be headed in the correct direction and currently are the table toppers in the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points from 11 games. Another win will seal their qualifications in the playoffs.

Gautam Gambhir please never leave us,the 7 years of exile between 2017-2024 was very tough.

You are an emotion to me and every KKR fan



Got emotional while seeing this ngl ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/cbNqlTm9ib — Aditya. (@Hurricanrana_27) May 10, 2024

KKR fan makes an emotional plea to Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is an emotion for the KKR fans and recently a die-hard supporter literally cried while speaking to the former Indian opener during a fans’ meet and greet.

The video of the same has now gone viral on social media. Wearing a KKR scarf, the middle-aged man begged Gambhir not to leave KKR again.

“Sir, I am one of your biggest fans,” he started. “Just want to say, do not leave us anymore. We have faced numerous problems (indicating KKR’s performances after Gambhir left in 2017) without you. There is a Bengali song which says, ‘tomake hrid majhare rakhibo, chere debo na. Chere dile sonar gour ar je fire pabo na’. We place you in our hearts, please do not leave us anymore. Do not give problems to us sir (with folded hands).

The Shreyas Iyer-led side next face Mumbai Indians in their own backyard on Saturday (May 11). Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoffs race but can play a spoilsport to KKR's ambitions.

