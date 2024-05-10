Punjab Kings fan writes heartfelt letter to Preity Zinta announcing resignation as PBKS fan

PBKS became the second team to get knocked out of IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the second team after Mumbai Indians (MI) to get knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) playoffs race following their defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night (May 9).

PBKS suffered a disappointing 60-run loss as the franchises's wait to win their long-elusive maiden IPL title got extended further.

It was their eighth loss of the season in the 12 matches played so far. PBKS are currently placed second last with eight points and have two more matches left to play against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 and May 19 respectively.

The defeat against the RCB was so disheartening that a fan wrote an open letter to franchise co-owner Preity Zinta announcing his resignation as a supporter of the team.

PBKS vs RCB Highlights

Speaking about the match, Virat Kohli put up an incredible show with the willow, scoring another emphatic knock of 92 off 47 balls. Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar also slammed a quickfire fifty which helped RCB post a towering score of 241 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the gigantic total, openers Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow could not make an impact as they managed to score 6 off 4 balls and 27 off 16 balls respectively.

However, Rilee Rossouw's fifty and Shashank Singh's cameo of 19-ball 37 kept the PBKS hopes alive but not for too long as they eventually got bundled out for 181.

The RCB bowlers did a good job as Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with his 3 wickets while Swapnil Singh, Kockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma took 2 wickets each.

