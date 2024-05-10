'It’s not permanent': Jay Shah hints change in 'Impact Player' rule

In a recent development coming in, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has hinted that the 'Impact Player' rule in IPL can be subjected to modifications after it received a lot of criticism in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

The rule sparked significant debate throughout this IPL season, particularly due to its limitation on the involvement of all-rounders.

Notably, players such as Shivam Dube, who was selected for the World Cup found limited opportunities to showcase their bowling skills while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where he was primarily utilized as an Impact player by the franchise.

Jay Shah however emphasised that the rule was incorporated as a 'test' and it isn't binding and final.

Jay Shah hints at 'Impact Player' rule change

Speaking in an interaction in Mumbai on Thursday (May 9), Shah was quoted as saying by Indian Express,

“Impact player was used as a test (in this IPL), it was done so that two Indian players could get a chance. It’s not permanent, we will have a discussion with the Indian team captain, players, franchises, coaches and then take a call on it. The meeting can happen once the World Cup is over.”

Shah also assured that the Indian board in tandem with all the franchise owners and stakeholders will address the 'Impact player' rule after the culmination of the 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June in West Indies & USA.

The BCCI is also going to discuss the matter of retention of players whenever they meet the franchise owners next, especially with the mega-auction in the pipeline ahead of next season's IPL.

