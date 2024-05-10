Virat Kohli gives cheeky response to critics on his 'strike-rate' after smashing 92 against PBKS

RCB kept their playoffs hopes alive with a convincing win against the Punjab outfit.

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli once again gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with another blinder of a knock.

Kohli has been in the news of late for his low strike rate with a lot of criticisms coming his way. Earlier in the season, Kohli also recorded the joint-slowest century in IPL history.

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar recently delivered a strong rebuke to Kohli for his reaction to analysts who questioned his scoring rate.

However, tonight against the PBKS, Kohli silenced all his critics.

He once again looked in sublime form but fell just shy of a century after scoring a well-crafted 47-ball 92, striking at an impressive rate of 195.74.

Virat Kohli gives cheeky reply to critics on his strike rate

Echoing on the same lines, the dynamic right-hander had something rather cheeky to say during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Virat said, "It was important to keep up my strike-rate through the innings so I wanted to take on the momentum. It was a tricky phase when Rajat got out, we got three down and the rain came in. So we needed a bit of time to settle but once Cameron and I did, I thought 'I have to go again."

Speaking about the match, apart from Kohli's heroics, Rajat Patidar also slammed a quickfire fifty which helped RCB post a towering score of 241 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the gigantic total, PBKS got bundled out for 181.

With the win, RCB kept their playoffs hopes alive while PBKS became the second team to get eliminated after the Mumbai Indians.

