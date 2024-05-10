WATCH: Virat Kohli displays SUPERHUMAN fielding with an electrifying diving direct-hit

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli gave an exemplary display of his incredible reflexes and agility.

Kohli showed once again why he is one of the best fielders in the business with an electrifying effort to runout PBKS batter Shashank Singh.

The incident happened on the 14th over of the PBKS innings when Kohli's stunning direct-hit not only pulsated the crowd but also underscored his superhuman fielding skills, shifting the momentum in RCB's favour.



Lockie Ferguson bowled a short ball to Sam Curran, who delicately guided it towards deep mid-wicket. Seeing a chance for a run, Shashank Singh dashed from the non-striker's end.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's electrifying direct-hit

Kohli, positioned in the deep, swiftly closed in on the ball with remarkable speed. Without a moment's hesitation, he scooped up the ball and executed a flawless dive, launching a powerful throw directly to the bowler's end.

He's unfolding magic tonight 💫



First with the bat & now on the field with that outstanding direct hit 🎯



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB | @imVkohli | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/6TsRbpamxG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2024

Speaking about the match, Virat Kohli earlier put up an incredible show with the willow, scoring another emphatic knock of 92 off 47 balls. Rajat Patidar also slammed a quickfire fifty which helped RCB post a towering score of 241 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the gigantic total, Rilee Rossouw's fifty and Shashank Singh's cameo of 19-ball 37 kept the PBKS hopes alive but not for too long as they eventually got bundled out for 181.

With the win, RCB kept their playoffs hopes alive while PBKS became the second team to get eliminated after the Mumbai Indians.



