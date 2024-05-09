WATCH: Virat Kohli flaunts his diverse array of shots with a one-handed sixer off PBKS debutant

Virat effortlessly dispatched the one-handed six over the mid-off region.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli gave a sheer testament to his prowess with an impeccable one-handed six.

The incident happened on the first delivery of the seventh over bowled by PBKS debutant Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Virat effortlessly dispatched the one-handed sixer over the mid-off region. The shot easily cleared the ropes as Kohli once again flaunted his diverse array of shots in his repertoire.

Kohli, who was dropped twice throughout his innings, went on to make a notable contribution and fell just shy of a century on 92 runs off 47 deliveries, striking at an impressive rate of 195.74.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru battle for survival

Speaking about the match, with survival on the cards, RCB looked to take on the attack right from the word go and Kohli gave them the perfect start. While foreign recruits Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks failed to get going with scores of 9 and 12 respectively, Rajat Patidar slammed a quickfire fifty with a knock of 23-ball 55.

At the time of writing this report, RCB is currently batting on 211 for 4 in 17.4 overs with Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik at the crease.

Both teams are facing a must-win game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, with the losing side set to join Mumbai Indians as the second team to get eliminated.

RCB and PBKS are currently ranked 7th and 8th respectively on the points table with both teams having 4 wins in 11 games.

