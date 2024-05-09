KKR star reveals reason for being lowkey with celebrations

He has been one of the leading performers this season for the KKR franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Sunil Narine has revealed his reason for being extremely lowkey with his emotions and not celebrating much when he is on the field.

The dynamic Caribbean all-rounder has been in terrific form this season, especially with the bat at the top of the KKR order. Narine slammed his career first ton earlier in the season and has made handy contributions with the ball as well.

He is currently fifth in the Orange Cap and seventh in the Purple Cap standings.

Narine's sublime form is one of the primary reasons for the two-time IPL winners currently enjoying a stellar season and are placed at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.

However, Narine has always maintained a very subdued demeanour, not showing too much emotion and recently he opened up on the reason behind it.

Sunil Narine reveals reason for being lowkey with celebrations

During an interview on the Knights Dugout podcast, Narine discussed his tendency to not smile frequently and to control his emotions. He explained that his father advised him to never underestimate the game and to cherish each moment without becoming overly exuberant.

Narine said, "Growing up, a lesson that I got from my Dad was that if you get someone out today. You still have to play them tomorrow and next time. So I think its just enjoy the moment as much as you can but not overdo it."

KKR currently sit at the apex with 16 points in 11 games and are the frontrunners to seal the playoffs berth. They have three more matches left to go in the league stages - against Mumbai Indians (May 11), Gujarat Titans (May 13), and Rajasthan Royals (May 19).

