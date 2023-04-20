"There was definitely some fire in Virat's belly," Shane Watson opens up on the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly rumour

Shane Watson’s comments further prove that everything is not okay between the duo.

The rumours about the sour relationship between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly resurfaced when the duo were seen not shaking hands with each other after the conclusion of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli shook hands with the DC coach Ricky Ponting but ignored Ganguly, who was just behind Ponting in the queue. Now, Shane Watson, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, has made a statement on the same.

Shane Watson opens up on the Kohli-Ganguly saga

Shane Watson does a regular show with The Grade Cricketer Podcast. On the same podcast, he was asked to illuminate the incident and the relationship between Kohli and Ganguly in general. Initially, the former Aussie all-rounder exclaimed that the situation “could be rumour-mongering”.

“It could be rumour-mongering, but I'm not sure. So, it's not something I want to get involved in (laughs),” stated the 41-year-old on the podcast.

However, Watson later admitted that there was “some fire in Virat’s belly”.

“But there was definitely some fire in Virat's belly, that's for sure. From an opposition point of view, that's the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he's like that, that's when he's at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I'm not exactly sure,” added Watson further.

While Watson didn’t reveal everything, he accepted that Kohli’s behaviour was unusual.

The relationship between the Indian greats Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly has been assumed to be scratchy ever since Kohli was the leader of India in all the formats and Ganguly was acting as a President of the BCCI.

After Virat Kohli decided to step down from the captaincy post in the T20Is, he was sacked from the ODIs and Tests captaincy too in a span of a few months. Sourav Ganguly, the then BCCI president, is supposed to be the reason behind Kohli’s demotion in those two formats. While things haven’t been cleared yet, this rumour can’t be ruled out completely.

In the viral video, Kohli was clearly seen ignoring Sourav Ganguly, who is now acting as a director of cricket for Delhi Capitals. Now Shane Watson’s comments further prove that everything is not okay between the duo.