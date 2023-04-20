Watch: Virat Kohli shakes his head in disbelief after Jitesh Sharma pulls off impossible catch to dismiss him

It was fullish delivery from Harpreet Brar as Virat Kohli got low for the sweep but ended up getting a leading edge off it

During the ongoing IPL 2023 fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), RCB's Virat Kohli was sent back to the dugout after a stunning effort from PBKS wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Kohli, who took over the captaincy reins from Faf du Plessis for the match, looked in sublime touch before getting dismissed by Sharma's heroics.

It was fullish delivery from Harpreet Brar as Kohli got low for the sweep but ended up getting a leading edge off it. Jitesh Sharma showed good reflexes to move quick to his left and stick out his left hand to take a one-handed diving screamer. The umpire has taken a review on that occasion and replays suggested that Kohli had to depart.

RCB's middle order failed to capitalize despite promising starts from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

While RCB got off to a slow start, their openers Virat Kohli and du Plessis changed gears soon, scoring 59 runs off the first 6 overs. It was Kohli who started off in a good rhythm before slowing down, while Faf had to take it up a notch after a sluggish start.



Despite that, the two complemented each other quite well in the middle for the first half of this innings. It was in the middle overs where the trouble began for RCB. The slower balls were effective on the surface but RCB left it a little too late for their all-out attack.

After the kind of start they had, they would have expected to get to 190 at the very least. However, they lost Kohli and Maxwell in consecutive deliveries in the 16th over and the innings came crumbling down after that, courtesy of that double whammy from Harpreet Brar.

Following Faf's dismissal, none of the other batters really managed to make an impact. Lomror and Shahbaz didn't get much time while DK didn't make his mark either, leaving RCB at least 15 runs short of what seemed like a par total as they finished their innings on 174/4 in 20 overs.