WATCH: Jos Buttler hits a huge 112 metres six off Yudhvir Singh Charak

It was the second-longest maximum of IPL 2023 after Faf du Plessis’ 115 metres six, coincidentally also against Lucknow Super Giants.

With many more games to come, expect more such big shots by the batters.

Jos Buttler thwacked a huge 112 metres off Yudhvir Singh Charak in the 5th over of the innings during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was a fantastic shot by the Englishman, who has been in sublime form this year. This blow must have dented the young pacer’s confidence, who had otherwise bowled brilliantly for LSG.

Chasing a target of 155, Rajasthan Royals are off to a terrific start. Their openers have provided a solid start, as they mostly do.

Jos Buttler smashes 112 metres maximum off Yudhvir Singh Charak

Jos Buttler looked very uncomfortable on the crease in his first 14 balls before hitting that huge six. He had scored only 5 runs and was looking to break the shackles. Buttler finally managed to do that on his 15th ball of the knock.



Yudhvir Singh Charak bowled a full-length delivery coming into the batter with the angle. Jos Buttler just cleared his leg and thwacked it over the deep midwicket. The ball sailed very long, as it went 112 metres back in the stands.

The angle on that ball helped Buttler immensely. Jos Buttler’s bat swing has always been excellent, and that length and inward angle did enough. That delivery by Yudhvir was exactly what Buttler needed at that point of his innings.

It was such a terrific shot, given the nature of the surface. The track in Jaipur is a tad slow, with the ball not coming nicely on the bat. But one can expect such shots are always expected from Jos Buttler, given the kind of player he is in this format.

It was the second-longest maximum of IPL 2023 after Faf du Plessis’ 115 metres six, coincidentally also against Lucknow Super Giants. The RCB captain hit that monster six off Ravi Bishnoi at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Sanju Samson's brilliant one-handed glovework to run out Nicholas Pooran

Some really long sixes have been hit in IPL 2023, which is three weeks old as of now. Just two nights back, Shivam Dube hit a 111 metres long six off Harshal Patel against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, Buttler has broken that record by one metre tonight. With many more games to come, expect more such big shots by the batters.