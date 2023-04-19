WATCH: Sanju Samson's brilliant one-handed glovework to run out Nicholas Pooran

The 28-year-old showed great reflexes with his gloves still on to run out Nicholas Pooran

Samson did well to gather the ball on the bounce and shied at the batter's end

During the ongoing IPL 2023 fixture between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), RR skipper Sanju Samson gave a sheer testament of his wicketkeeping prowess. The 28-year-old showed great reflexes with a brilliant one-handed effort and that too with his gloves still on to run out Nicholas Pooran.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a length delivery just outside the off stump as Krunal Pandya looked to swing it but missed it. Pooran then signaled him for a run as bye but Samson did well to gather it on the bounce and with the glove on, shied at the batter's end, catching Pooran well short of his ground!

KL Rahul and Kyle Myers' steady start propel LSG to a competitive total; RR eye first win at home

Lucknow Super Giants managed to post 154/7 with the bat after being invited to have a bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both Rahul and Mayers gave a decent start to the visitors but Lucknow lost quick wickets in the middle. However, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis finished well for the visitors.

With a target of 155 runs, the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to put on a decent start for the rest of the unit to capitalize upon. However, it remains to be seen if LSG can get the early breakthroughs to keep the Royals under pressure.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals locked horns with LSG on the back of four consecutive wins. Playing their first match of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the franchise will look to add two more points at home and stay on top of the points table.