"If you talk about establishing yourself...." Virender Sehwag selects the better batter between KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

Virender Sehwag has made a significant comparison between the two wicketkeeper batters, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. In a show with Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag talked about a range of things ahead of a mouth-watering clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Amid the talk, the former Indian batter also told his views on Rahul and Samson.

RR will take on LSG in what will be their first game on their original home ground in Jaipur. Both teams have quality players in the squad, which makes it an intriguing contest.

Virender Sehwag picks the better batter between KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

The former explosive batter, Virender Sehwag, talks about the key points ahead of the clash between RR and LSG. According to him, KL Rahul will be very dangerous if he bats long against the first-season champions, Rajasthan Royals.

“KL Rahul is back in form. He scored runs in the previous match. Yes, his strike rate may not have met people's expectations, but his form is a great sign,” opined Sehwag in a Cricbuzz chat. “Rajasthan don’t have any other fast bowler apart from Trent Boult who has express pace or is very dangerous. They do have dangerous spinners, but if KL Rahul bats for long, he will surely take them apart.”

After talking about Rajasthan Royals’ bowling unit, Virender Sehwag also compared KL Rahul with Sanju Samson. According to the 44-year-old, “KL Rahul is far better than Sanju Samson”.

“If you talk about establishing yourself in the Indian team, I believe KL Rahul is far better than Sanju Samson,” stated Virender Sehwag. “He has played Test matches and scored hundreds in many countries. He has performed well in ODIs, both as an opener and in the middle order, and has also scored runs in T20 cricket.”

While KL Rahul has done reasonably well while playing for the national team, Sanju Samson hasn’t got an ample number of chances to prove his worth. Samson has played only 28 matches in the Indian colours, which is very less for the kind of talent he possesses. The 28-year-old hasn’t got a consistent run in any format for India.

In the ongoing IPL season, Samson has 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a sensational strike rate of 165.26 in five innings. On the other hand, KL Rahul has 155 runs at 31 average and a strike rate of 113.14 in the same number of innings. For now, Sanju Samson has been better than KL Rahul in IPL 2023.