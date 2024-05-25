Star RR player Fined for Breaching Code of Conduct in Qualifier 2 Against SRH

The batter was dismissed at a crucial juncture when the game was delicately poised, which allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to tighten their grip on the game.

Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from IPL 2024 after the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier played at Chennai. On a pitch that assisted spinners in the second innings, SRH's spinners made full use of the turning track to turn the game in their favor.

With this defeat, Rajasthan Royals' wait for their second IPL trophy continues after they won the inagural edition of IPL in 2008. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to their third IPL final. They won their first IPL title in 2016 but lost the final to Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Shimron Hetmyer Fined for Breaching Code of Conduct

As if the defeat wasn't bad enough, there was some more bad news for Rajasthan Royals. Middle order batter Shimron Hetmyer was fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during the match. After getting bowled to left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for just 4 runs off 10 balls, an annoyed Hetmyer tried to hit the stumps with the bat.

"Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24," IPL said in a statement.

"Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement further added.

Shimron Hetmyer accepted the sanction imposed on him by the match referee Javagal Srinath, which meant that there was no need for further hearing. The left-hander had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign as he scored just 113 runs from 9 innings at an average of 22.60. He also had to miss out on some games because of the injury.

The left-hander was dismissed at a crucial juncture when Rajasthan Royals needed a solid partnership. But they kept on losing wickets, leaving Dhruv Jurel stranded at one end. Jurel was the lone fighter for the Royals in the middle order as he scored a 35-ball-56 and remained unbeaten till the end. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also played a good hand with a quickfire 42 off 21 balls.

